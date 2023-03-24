ROSIE Graphic

This graphic shows how the ROSIE system works to reclaim greywater from kitchen and laundry usage and recycle it for flush toilets and for irrigation.

 Courtesy graphic: Jennifer Werdel

As Oregonians, we tend to take water for granted. After all, we have rain, we have melting snowpack, we have rivers. But there will come a time in the future when everyone will have to make changes to curtail the usage of that valuable resource. And for Rose Villa’s ROSIE, that time is now.

ROSIE, short for Recycled Stuff Is Everywhere, is a greywater reclamation and water conservation system used to filter greywater from 35 new apartment homes for seniors in Oak Grove. That greywater then goes through a system of filters to supply water for toilet flushing and irrigation in Rose Villa’s newest campus development, which was completed in 2022.