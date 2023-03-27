Happy Valley’s Elizabeth Tran will represent Clackamas County on the Rose Festival Court.
A junior at Clackamas High School, Tran plans to use her $3,500 scholarship from the Rose Festival to help her obtain a law degree.
“I would love to work as a lawyer for international relations or actor/media representation,” she said.
Tran has long had a passion for the arts, saying that she fell in love with the stage, and later with screen acting, after performing in her first play in the seventh grade. She recently placed first for Novice Dramatic Interpretation and second for Novice Impromptu Speech at a speech-and-debate tournament.
“I absolutely love singing, acting and organizing,” she said.
Tran serves as the social media manager for Clackamas High School’s CommuniCare Club and as vice-president for the school’s Multicultural Student Union. She’s a junior representative on her school's Mental Health Committee.
Tran is proud that she put kindness first with her student teacher by agreeing to write him a recommendation letter for future employers. After hearing his request, she went home that afternoon and wrote him a letter on his teaching throughout the year.
“The next morning the teacher who supervised him pulled me over. She told me he read the letter and cried. She wanted to let me know how much my little acts of kindness meant to him during his time,” Tran said.
Tran is in the running to be crowned as the Rose Festival queen during the coronation at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at Oregon Square, located at Northeast Holladay Street and Eighth Avenue in Portland.