Hundreds of students at Milwaukie High School walked out of classes on April 5 to protest the federal government’s failure to act against gun violence in the wake of another uptick in school shootings, with already 74 people who have been killed or injured by guns at American schools this year.
MHS students chanted slogans like, “No more dead kids,” “No justice, no peace” and “We deserve to live!”
MHS senior Rory Wheeler, who was eight years old during the Clackamas Town Center shooting, was among several student speakers at the event.
“My mother kept the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (which also took place in 2012) a secret from me until I was 12 for good reason,” Wheeler said. “A little kid should not have to know about this stuff.”
A few school administrators and teachers walked around the building a couple of times with student marchers but made no attempts to interfere with the peaceful protests. Student organizers warned their classmates not to engage with any potential counter-protesters, but there wasn’t a single counter-protester who showed up, and Milwaukie police officers remained inside their parked vehicles nearby.
Speakers like MHS student Caston Smith-Flowers kept the focus on kids and their frustration with federal elected leaders who take campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. MHS students pledged to vote for legislators who oppose an interpretation of the Second Amendment that ignores “well-regulated” and doesn’t take into account the advent of assault rifles.
“Why do we let the people in our government let school shootings continue to happen?” Smith-Flowers asked. “We are the future, and they keep trying to cling to the past. We might not be safe, but we will fight until we are safe.”
MHS student Blue Franz said, like many of his classmates, he was frustrated that the government has shown that it doesn’t care, or at least it seems to care more about the gun lobby than dead kids.
“We will not be killed in the place that we’re supposed to learn,” he said.