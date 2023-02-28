When Imagine Theatre was looking to do a play instead of a musical, they settled on something classic — “The Importance of Being Earnest,” said director Josh Carter.
“It’s a great fit, since it's a hilarious piece by one of the playwriting greats, Oscar Wilde,” he added.
The play opens on March 10 at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre and continues through March 12.
The theater group, based in Happy Valley, is youth-centered and all the roles in “The Importance of Being Earnest” are played by middle and high school students.
“They've taken the language, which can often be highly wordy and complicated, and have done an excellent job at faithfully bringing it to life on stage,” Carter said.
Being ‘Earnest’
The play is a comedy about two bachelors, John (Jack) Worthing and Algernon (Algy) Moncrieff, who each create an alter-ego named “Ernest” to escape some of the monotonous nature of their daily lives. The pair struggle to maintain their cover as each man falls in love with a different woman, who claims to only be able to love someone with the name Ernest.
“The play is full of twists and turns fueled by the men's ridiculous behavior, and ends with the web of untruthfulness basically caving in around them,” Carter said.
His favorite moment in the play is the closing scene, where Lady Bracknell, a powerful matriarchal character, “gets a chance to barrel over every single character and put their feet to the fire during her interrogation,” he said.
“It's wonderful getting to see every character squirm and say the things they need to say in order to get what they desire out of the conversation. It also pays off many elements which are set up earlier in the play to give a satisfying ending,” Carter added.
Audiences will love “the accessible nature” of Imagine Theatre's production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” he said.
“It's a classic for a reason, and I hope that everyone will take away the lesson of being true to yourself, and letting integrity be your guiding principle,” Carter said, adding, “It’s charming and downright hilarious, and it's got heart too.”
Imagine Theater
The theater group was founded officially in August of 2020, noted Rose Thoman, Imagine Theatre’s board president. It offers classes and performance opportunities for youth ages 8-18 and may in the future expand to offer opportunities for all ages, she said.
“In spring of 2020, shortly after the pandemic shut down in-person activities, the theater organization we had previously been with announced they were closing their Oregon locations,” she said.
“This was felt deeply by many in our community, especially our youth, who’d already experienced the loss of in-person activities; now a much beloved activity was not just temporarily shut down, but permanently,” she said.
Alec Martinez, Imagine Theatre’s executive director, “took the lead in creating a group to look at what the next steps could be, and here we are,” Thoman said.
Imagine Theatre is not a faith-based organization, meaning it is not a part of a denomination or a singular church/faith group, she noted.
However, integration of faith in programming includes prayer before meetings, where all are invited to join but are not required to join in. Other activities that are faith-based might center around discussing a character trait like creativity, hope, love and faith and viewing stories through a Christ-centered lens.
“While many youth are involved in faith groups outside of Imagine, many are not. We believe in the story of God, we believe in His call for justice and to love others well,” Thoman said.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” is being staged at Chapel Theatre, “because of the intimate setting with great character,” Thoman said.
She added, “It’s a charming venue. They are active in the community and we are proud to partner with them in this way. Also, It was where we staged our first musical, ‘Matilda,’ so there is sentimental value as well.”
Thoman further noted that Imagine Theatre will present “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” this coming spring at Chapel Theatre. The group plans to offer a variety of classes for youth ages 8-18, along with summer programming.