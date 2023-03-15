Usually a beautiful wedding venue and murder do not go hand in hand. But for three more nights, theater goers can enter a 1930s speakeasy nightclub to see “Dead Stiff 2.0,” a murder mystery dinner theater production at Gray Gables Estate.

“Dead Stiff 2.0” is an enhanced version of the original dinner theater production seen last fall at Gray Gables. This new version, back by popular demand, has more songs, a new killer and the same cast of characters. The script was written by Duane Hall and the production is directed by Meghan Daaboul.

