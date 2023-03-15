Usually a beautiful wedding venue and murder do not go hand in hand. But for three more nights, theater goers can enter a 1930s speakeasy nightclub to see “Dead Stiff 2.0,” a murder mystery dinner theater production at Gray Gables Estate.
“Dead Stiff 2.0” is an enhanced version of the original dinner theater production seen last fall at Gray Gables. This new version, back by popular demand, has more songs, a new killer and the same cast of characters. The script was written by Duane Hall and the production is directed by Meghan Daaboul.
The plot of the play is what you would expect from a murder mystery — someone dies at the beginning; everyone in the cast is a suspect; one character takes on the role of detective, accompanied by her loveable sidekick; and the killer is revealed at the end, Daaboul said. In the course of the play the audience gets to know the characters, and they get to vote on who they think did the dirty deed.
The voting is the “fun part,” Daaboul said, adding that once the chef serving the meal got a vote as the murderer.
This 2.0 version of the show features more singing and dancing, she said, noting that her favorite scene is when Evelyn, her character, has a big “dance showdown” with Grace, reminiscent of the big dance number between Roxie and Velma in the musical “Chicago.”
Challenges, rewards
Although it has been a challenge figuring out how to stage a play in an event space, Daaboul said she feels “totally blessed to have such a good business partner” in Jennifer Berryman, owner of Gray Gables.
“It is amazing how the venue looks; when the audience walks in, they feel transported to a different place and time, in a world of beauty and high class,” she said.
“We wanted to give the space a great theater feel, and we accomplished that,” Daaboul added.
For Berryman, the murder mystery has been exciting, because it offers something different to stage a play where wedding events usually take place.
“All the guests are engaged; it’s fun to see how everybody participates and genuinely loves it; even my staff love it,” she said.
What has been most rewarding for Daaboul is to see how successful the first murder mystery show was and to find out that people wanted to see more.
“Look what we did from the ground up. I wanted to ride that momentum” with the new production, she said.
She also feels good about the fact that she created an environment that the actors in the show wanted to be a part of in the new version.
Authentic characters
Daaboul knows just how campy and over-the-top murder mystery dinner theater can be, and she is proud of the fact that this production is not like that.
“I directed the actors to be authentic to their characters and to not over-act,” she said.
She also wants people to know that there is some interaction between the actors and the audience, but only if audience members are open to that. If people just want to sit and watch, that is completely OK; no one is forced to be a part of the production, Daaboul said.
“Dead Stiff 2.0” opened March 3, so she has received many compliments from new and returning audience members, Daaboul noted.
“They love the singing and they love the venue and they love the food,” she said.
People should come and see the remaining performances of the production, Daaboul said, if they want to see “a high-class, quick-paced” murder mystery.
Daaboul added, “If they want to be fully immersed; if they want to see something unlike anything else in the area — that’s our show.”