Clackamas River

The Clackamas River is a drinking water source for much of Clackamas County.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas River Water Providers

Oregonians use millions of gallons of water each day to make their morning cup of coffee, water their gardens, and flush their toilets. Businesses use water to create products that are used we enjoy locally and sent across the globe. In fact, everything in people’s lives depend on water: public health, fire protection, our economy, wildlife, and outdoor recreation.

“While water scarcity and water quality issues continue to claim headlines in communities in Oregon and across the country, it is good to remember how fortunate the greater Portland region is to have safe and reliable drinking water,” said Rebecca Geisen, managing director of the Regional Water Providers Consortium, a group of 25 local water providers. “We’ve worked together since 1997 to ensure that the region’s water sources and systems are resilient. We all have role to play in our continued success.”