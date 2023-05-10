Oregonians use millions of gallons of water each day to make their morning cup of coffee, water their gardens, and flush their toilets. Businesses use water to create products that are used we enjoy locally and sent across the globe. In fact, everything in people’s lives depend on water: public health, fire protection, our economy, wildlife, and outdoor recreation.
“While water scarcity and water quality issues continue to claim headlines in communities in Oregon and across the country, it is good to remember how fortunate the greater Portland region is to have safe and reliable drinking water,” said Rebecca Geisen, managing director of the Regional Water Providers Consortium, a group of 25 local water providers. “We’ve worked together since 1997 to ensure that the region’s water sources and systems are resilient. We all have role to play in our continued success.”
May 7-13 is National Drinking Water Week, which officials say is a good time to learn about local water sources, what water providers are doing to make water systems more resilient, and what you can do to use water wisely at home, in the garden and at work.
The region has five main water sources which include the Bull Run Watershed, Clackamas River, groundwater, Trask and Tualatin Rivers, and the Willamette River. Smaller surface water sources include Gales Creek, Alder Creek, Brownell Springs, and South Fork Scappoose Creek and its tributaries (Gourlay Creek and Lazy Creek).
The highly protected and pristine Clackamas River supplies high-quality drinking water to over 300,000 people located in Lake Oswego, parts of unincorporated Clackamas County, and several nearby cities including Estacada, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Tigard, West Linn and Gladstone.
“There is no storage on the Clackamas River, so it is important that we all work together to preserve it as a high-quality drinking water source,” said Christine Hollenbeck, outreach coordinator with the Clackamas River Water Providers. “Our group of seven water providers collaborates on projects and studies that focus on source water protection, watershed issues, drinking water, and water conservation.”
Clackamas River Water General Manager Todd Heidgerken says the top priority is to provide customers clean and safe drinking water.
“It starts with our great water sources, but it takes more than that to get the water to your tap,” Heidgerken said. “Think about what you don’t see: the pipes and valves; the pumps, tanks and reservoirs; and the people – It takes many highly skilled people to deliver your water every day. Each time you pay your water bill, you’re investing in keeping this excellent system safe and reliable for generations to come.”
One of the best ways to learn more about your drinking water is through its your water provider’s annual water quality report. The Regional Water Providers Consortium also developed several online resources to help community members learn about the region’s drinking water including a Drinking Water by the Numbers infographic, an interactive water map and water provider lookup tool, all of which can be found on their website RegionalH2O.org.