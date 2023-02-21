For Zachary Schomburg, poetry is a living thing. He will share his work as part of the Milwaukie Poetry Series at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Ledding Library.
He was born in Nebraska, raised in Iowa, earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Ozarks and has a doctorate in creative writing from the University of Nebraska. His books of poetry include “Pulver Maar,” “The Book of Joshua,” “Fjords vol. 1,” “Scary, No Scary” and “The Man Suit.”
His most recent book is “Fjords vol. 2,” which was nominated for an Oregon Book Award last year; “Fjords vol. 1” won the prize back in 2012, and a few other books of his poems have been nominated as well.
He has said of his work, which is known for its absurd, tender humor, that he wants his poems “to generate their own energy through confusion, not a confusion in a cognitive or narrative sense, but in an emotional sense.”
Schomburg, a Portland resident, is also the author of the novel “Mammother” and is at work on a second novel. He co-edits Octopus Books, a small, independent press that publishes poetry.
He is also a painter and has a show of his work at Albina Press and has a solo show coming up on May 5.
‘Dream-like narratives’
Schomburg said that he will read mostly from “Fjords vol. 2,” but will bring a few of his other books “just in case the feeling strikes, if I’m feeling nostalgic for older poems.”
“Fjords vol. 2” is “all prose poems, strange little dream-like narratives written from lucid dreaming, or from friends’ dreams, and they're fun to read because they move a little like jokes, in and out of simple storytelling, landing on or eluding a punchline,” he said.
“I like to hear these poems as other people hear them. I learn something new it seems, each time, and unlike handing a book over to a stranger, I can control their pace, the words that get to hang there or drop off and get swallowed up,” Schomburg said.
Poets who inspire him include Mary Ruefle, Wong May, Brandon Shimoda, James Tate, Russell Edson, Dara Wier, Emily Dickinson, Graham Foust, Heather Christle and Mathias Svalina, along with Anne Carson’s “Short Talks.”
Schomburg added that poetry is “a time-based art, one word happens before another, they’re beautiful, and it can sometimes take two people to hold them. Being holed up, so to speak, in a room with strangers listening to words is why we're here, or why I’m here, more or less.”