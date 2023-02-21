Milwaukie Poetry Series presents Zachary Schomburg

Zachary Schomburg

For Zachary Schomburg, poetry is a living thing. He will share his work as part of the Milwaukie Poetry Series at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Ledding Library.

He was born in Nebraska, raised in Iowa, earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Ozarks and has a doctorate in creative writing from the University of Nebraska. His books of poetry include “Pulver Maar,” “The Book of Joshua,” “Fjords vol. 1,” “Scary, No Scary” and “The Man Suit.”

