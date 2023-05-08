Jamie and Ed Carter and one of their friends, who call themselves the Tuesday+Trio, have been playing music during lunch in the center’s Pete’s Café each Tuesday at the Milwaukie Community Center.
“We find that sharing music brings people together to reminisce and enjoy familiar tunes,” Jamie Carter said.
She noted that the trio chooses songs from all decades and styles, including standards, folk, rock, showtunes and country.
“Our group draws from our backgrounds with a variety of instruments: guitars, piano, bass, violin and ukulele,” she said.
Mostly, however, they play bass, tenor and baritone ukuleles, which have “a slightly different tone and range, making for an interesting blend of sounds,” she added.
Many people come and just listen, Jamie said, noting that that is a good way to participate.
Those who want to sing can or they “can sing in their own head. No one is ever pressured to sing out loud,” she said.
“We have a front table of loyal fans. One gentleman told us this was the highlight of his week,” Jamie said.
Another fan, who drives each week from Oregon City, wrote a “tribute” poem to the group, while another participant gets up and dances.
“The most fun is the spontaneity. Each week varies, creating a real relationship between the musicians and the listeners,” Jamie said.
She noted that often individuals will share stories about a song that is important to them.
“One lady says she thinks of her childhood in Oklahoma when we sing country tunes; one gentleman thinks of his days in community theater when we sing a show tune; and one group member requests a song to remember his wife.”
Loving the ukulele
Jamie said she began playing the piano at an early age, sang in choirs all through elementary and secondary school and college and was also employed as a piano accompanist for vocal classes in college.
She played rhythmic music for children’s ballet classes and accompanied youth choirs; she has also led musical activities for entertainment and therapy.
She noted that she and her husband discovered the portability of ukuleles about 10 years ago and focused their attention on that “great little instrument” at that time.
They have played with the MC Jammers ukulele group that plays on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Milwaukie Community Center and they recently began leading a weekly preschool sing-along for children 1-5.
“It is a real joy to see these little ones singing, dancing, discovering and exploring the delight of music with their moms and other little people,” Jamie said.
From Jimi Hendrix to the Beach Boys
Ed Carter said he has always had an instrument in his hands; he began playing the violin at age 4 and later played in a Los Angeles symphony orchestra for young people.
“As a teen, I fell in love with the pop sounds of the Everly Brothers, Fats Domino, Elvis and Little Richard, and went from ukulele to guitar trying to capture that music,” he said.
He played in bands during college and decided to play music for a living afterwards; he went to Europe with a blues trio and met and played with Jimi Hendrix in London.
When he returned to Los Angeles, he auditioned for a bass/guitar position with the Beach Boys, then toured and recorded with them for over 20 years.
He currently performs with Al Jardine, one of the original Beach Boys, when he tours.
Ed added that he has played with jazz, country and rock bands and has taught bass and guitar at the community college level.
Currently, he and his wife arrange ukulele music for groups and give workshops emphasizing the instrumental capabilities of that instrument.