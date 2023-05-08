Courtesy photo: Tina Johnson

Jamie and Ed Carter discovered the portability of the ukulele 10 years ago and love playing that instrument as they lead sing-alongs on Tuesdays at the Milwaukie Community Center.

 Courtesy photo: Tina Johnson

Jamie and Ed Carter and one of their friends, who call themselves the Tuesday+Trio, have been playing music during lunch in the center’s Pete’s Café each Tuesday at the Milwaukie Community Center.

“We find that sharing music brings people together to reminisce and enjoy familiar tunes,” Jamie Carter said.