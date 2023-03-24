Clackamas Fire had never before experienced a single wildfire in March during the agency’s history, but with only 1.5 days of decent weather over the weekend of March 17, firefighters responded to five confirmed large vegetation/brush fires, including the Marmot Road Fire that burned more than 20 acres outside of Sandy.
Other large wildfires over St. Patrick’s weekend hit Oak Grove’s River Road, Causey Avenue, Highway 224 and on Larkin Road in unincorporated Clackamas County between Oregon City and Molalla.
“This is unheard of, given the time of year and volume of moisture — rain and snow — we have experienced in the last five months,” said Clackamas Fire spokesperson Izak Hamilton.
Hamilton and others at Clackamas Fire are worried about what the early wildfires bode for the upcoming fire season.
“I hope it’s not a sign of what this summer’s looking like,” he said.
Firefighters still have to respond to a usual array of calls while addressing wildfires in Clackamas County. In addition to the five wildfires over St. Patrick’s weekend, firefighters were also called to three residential fires, with one person taken to the burn unit for injury. During the same time period, they were called to two large car crashes and over 20 miscellaneous fires that included medical, fire and rescue calls.
“We anticipate a busy wildfire season based on this premature sneak peak,” Hamilton said.
Firefighters are asking citizens to consider preparing for what could potentially affect their communities. Clackamas Fire is the only fire agency in the region that is preparing for this summer’s wildfires season by maintaining a specialized hand crew to attack and mitigate wildfires.
“As this crew prepares for the season, we would like to remind our community, especially those in rural areas of the state, to create a defensible space around their house, and to have a plan if you should need to evacuate,” Hamilton said. “It’s never too early to start getting ready for what could start affecting our communities.”
For more information about how you can help protect yourself and your family, visit clackamasfire.com.