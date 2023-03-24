Clackamas Fire had never before experienced a single wildfire in March during the agency’s history, but with only 1.5 days of decent weather over the weekend of March 17, firefighters responded to five confirmed large vegetation/brush fires, including the Marmot Road Fire that burned more than 20 acres outside of Sandy.

Other large wildfires over St. Patrick’s weekend hit Oak Grove’s River Road, Causey Avenue, Highway 224 and on Larkin Road in unincorporated Clackamas County between Oregon City and Molalla.

Tags

Recommended for you