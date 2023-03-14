Lisa Batey

Milwaukie Mayor Lisa Batey presents to the Rotary Club on March 14 at the Elks Lodge on McLoughlin Boulevard.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

If the county would like Milwaukie to remain in the parks district, Mayor Lisa Batey said this month, then it should complete the long-awaited construction at Milwaukie Bay Park and ask district residents to increase property taxes for park services.

Batey noted that 54% voters within the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District turned down a tax-increase proposal in 2014, but the measure passed within the Milwaukie portion of NCPRD. Batey is hopeful that the county board will again refer a measure to NCPRD voters who she hoped would be even more receptive to increasing funding for parks than they were a decade ago.

