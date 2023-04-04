Mayors from every Metro city in the county over 1,000 population except Happy Valley wrote on April 3 that the county is losing out on $15 million in one-time outside resources while also spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses and wasted planning dollars to serve fewer residents for more money. As previously reported, the county currently is paying about $4 million annually to rent hotel rooms to transition more than 300 people annually out of homelessness; it would have had to pay only about $1 million annually for estimated operational costs on the county-owned hotel.
“Reconsider your decision to abandon the county’s long sought and rightfully successful Project Turnkey grant application,” the mayors wrote.
Smith has pointed to the approximately 54% opposition in the county to Metro’s May 2020 homeless services measure. But more recent polling has shown broad support for the Project Turnkey proposal to purchase the Quality Inn.
Clackamas County surveys of citizens found that 68% of citizens supported the Turnkey proposal once the project met conditions that the commission had agreed to. Following a report that Smith had reversed her vote under pressure from the Clackamas County Republican Party, nearly 80% of Pamplin Media Group readers now oppose Smith’s decision to back out of the hotel deal.
Here’s the full letter that the mayors submitted to the Clackamas County chair, along with two other commissioners (Mark Shull and Ben West) who voted against the proposal in February:
Honorable Chair Smith & Commissioners Shull and West,
Communities throughout Clackamas County are fortunate for unprecedented housing and homeless services resources through the State of Oregon, Metro Housing Bond and the regional Supportive Housing Services measure. Together, local and State governments have resources to deploy known, effective tools to serve residents by beginning to address our housing and homelessness crisis. Residents countywide are keenly aware of the dire impacts the lack of services and available supportive resources are having on families and individuals throughout Clackamas County.
All mayors in Clackamas County rely nearly exclusively on county leadership to utilize shared resources for the benefit of some of our hardest to serve residents. We write with respect to strongly urge the three of you to reconsider your decision to abandon the county’s long sought and rightfully successful Project Turnkey grant application.
Communities across Oregon have successfully implemented Project Turnkey lodging conversions, stemming from layers of expertise including the Project Turnkey Advisory Committee, Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Community Foundation. OCF engages professionals with real estate development and supportive housing expertise in thoroughly vetting use of these limited State dollars. Furthermore, Clackamas County staff led a phenomenal effort to successfully secure this competitive Project Turnkey grant. As city leaders, we applaud the work of the county’s Housing and Human Services team to leverage outside resources from Project Turnkey to better deploy the new $40 million now being collected annually through the Supportive Housing Services measure.
Our cities and our county cannot afford to risk the health and safety of vulnerable residents by abandoning the implementation of a proven, effective program. By leveraging SHS funds with Project Turnkey, the county has the ability to successfully oversee our shared resources in a responsible manner fitting to the location by taking into account input from surrounding residents and businesses.
Continuing forward with the Quality Inn purchase demonstrates good fiscal stewardship that will positively and directly impact all residents and businesses. Currently the county annually expends millions to house vulnerable residents in transient lodging. Using Project Turnkey funds to purchase and SHS dollars to program the Quality Inn will save the county $3 million annually, funds that in turn will serve even more county residents at a crucial time of stretched budgets.
By not moving ahead with this project, the county is forever losing $15 million in one-time outside resources while also spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses and wasted planning dollars only to serve fewer residents for more money. Please follow through with the good faith negotiations you engaged in and lean into the astute work of your Health & Human Services team to see this project through for the benefit of all of Clackamas County. We stand to support you in this and will collaborate with you as critical Clackamas partners serving our combined residents.