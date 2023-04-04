mayors

Homeless tents are lining highways and trails throughout the Metro area, but Clackamas County backed out of a deal to purchase transitional housing.

 pmg file photo

Seven mayors in Clackamas County's portion of the Metro area urged county commissioners to reverse Chair Tootie Smith’s surprise reversal on purchasing a hotel using Metro and state funding for use as transitional housing.

Mayors from every Metro city in the county over 1,000 population except Happy Valley wrote on April 3 that the county is losing out on $15 million in one-time outside resources while also spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses and wasted planning dollars to serve fewer residents for more money. As previously reported, the county currently is paying about $4 million annually to rent hotel rooms to transition more than 300 people annually out of homelessness; it would have had to pay only about $1 million annually for estimated operational costs on the county-owned hotel.