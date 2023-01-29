Milwaukie Post 180 Legionnaire Ken Dale has reached a major milestone in his support of the American Red Cross, donating blood 300 times as of Jan. 21.
Dale, who turns 79 on Feb. 10, has during his lifetime donated a total of 37.5 gallons of blood, and he now schedules blood drives and greets donors at Post 180, as well as donating himself. A longtime resident of West Linn and a 1962 graduate of Lake Oswego High School, he has additionally been the Red Cross contact at his church for the last 10 years.
“I have learned how much the Legion encourages the Red Cross,” Dale said.
Dale’s passion for helping the Red Cross began at an early age. In 1962, he donated his first pint of blood when he was 18 and a freshman attending St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He said that his decision to donate was easy for that first pint, since his father was a frequent blood donor.
Many more pints followed over Dale’s next 61 years, but his decision to give as often as possible didn’t come until two years later, when a Red Cross employee’s actions let him know how valuable each unit of blood is. In 1964 when Dale was 20, potential blood donors needed their parent’s signed release, but Dale’s father had forgotten to come into the Red Cross office after dropping Dale off.
Dale’s father drove him to the Red Cross center on Southwest Corbett Avenue with the plan that Dale would give a pint of blood, eat free cookies and then take a bus home. A man on the Red Cross staff learned of Dale’s lack of signed permission and, while still on the company clock for Red Cross, drove him to get the signature.
That Red Cross employee never gave Dale a sales pitch or a pat on the back. But the employee’s use of his own car and gasoline left an impression on Dale, who remembers every detail of that drive to Lake Oswego to have his mother sign the release. Dale said that he drove to get his mother’s permission in the young Red Cross employee’s new red-and-white 1964 Chevy Impala.
Blood recipients have benefitted from new Red Cross rules that allow senior donors like Dale. At one time, donors could not give after age 65. Now a donor simply needs to meet the health requirements of every other potential blood donor. Dale has been able to give over 10 gallons since age 65.
Donors receive a note letting them know what facility in what state received their blood. Each unit typically helps three people.
“It’s also a way to get a free mini-physical on a regular basis,” Dale said.