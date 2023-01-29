Milwaukie Post 180 Legionnaire Ken Dale has reached a major milestone in his support of the American Red Cross, donating blood 300 times as of Jan. 21.

Dale, who turns 79 on Feb. 10, has during his lifetime donated a total of 37.5 gallons of blood, and he now schedules blood drives and greets donors at Post 180, as well as donating himself. A longtime resident of West Linn and a 1962 graduate of Lake Oswego High School, he has additionally been the Red Cross contact at his church for the last 10 years.

