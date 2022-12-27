During the Milwaukie Museum’s Christmas event, attorney and city volunteer Scott Barbur presented Milwaukie Historical Society with a $1,500 check for a new exhibit on women’s history to be unveiled during 2023.
Barbur Law pledged additional funds for future years to allow the Milwaukie Historical Society the opportunity to continue to rotate the exhibit room, supporting Museum Curator Mark Hurlburt’s vision for years to come.
Barbur, a former Milwaukie Historical Board member from 2013-20, has also volunteered for the city’s Planning Commission, the Friends of the Milwaukie Center Board and the Historic Milwaukie Neighborhood Association and as president of the Milwaukie Rotary Club. He graduated from Rex Putnam High School in 1999.
“The Milwaukie Museum’s ability to showcase new, fresh and exciting facets of Milwaukie history will allow visitors more opportunities to explore and to keep coming back to the Museum year after year,” Barbur said. “Our shared history is important to our community, and the Milwaukie Museum has shown over the years that it represents all people of Milwaukie.”
While dressed as Santa for the event, Greg Hemer, communications director of Milwaukie Historical Society, shed tears of joy when the gift was given.
“Our great patrons, board and donors provide so much to keep our special place open and admission free to our residents,” Hemer said. “Barbur Law’s dedication proves that Milwaukians care about our mission and public involvement.”
Hemer said that the new exhibit will showcase interviews, photos and memorabilia from the “great women of Milwaukie.” More information is available at milwaukiemuseum.com.