Dressed as Santa, Greg Hemer, communications director of Milwaukie Historical Society, accepts a $1,500 donation from Scott Barbur.

 courtesy photo: Milwaukie Historical Society

During the Milwaukie Museum’s Christmas event, attorney and city volunteer Scott Barbur presented Milwaukie Historical Society with a $1,500 check for a new exhibit on women’s history to be unveiled during 2023.

Barbur Law pledged additional funds for future years to allow the Milwaukie Historical Society the opportunity to continue to rotate the exhibit room, supporting Museum Curator Mark Hurlburt’s vision for years to come.

