For young kids, losing a tooth means a visit from the tooth fairy, and back in 2010, Milwaukie resident Christina Cunningham decided to make that visit more exciting. So she gathered some adorable fabrics and constructed a tooth-shaped fairy with a pocket; the child puts the lost tooth in the pocket and in the morning, the tooth fairy has magically placed a treasure in that pocket.
“My daughter got me started on this when a dental hygienist in her office couldn’t find anything cute when her kids lost teeth,” Cunningham said.
After she constructed that first tooth fairy, she began to make a few more, which she put in the dentist’s office for parents to purchase. Then the creative project morphed into a Milwaukie-based business — Christina’s Tooth Fairies.
Unicorns, dinosaurs
Cunningham said that before the pandemic she was selling around 500 tooth fairies a year, that dropped to 250-300 during the pandemic, but is starting to look up now. She mostly sells the tooth fairies on her website but also does bazaars. She started small with a few fabric colors and several themes, but now has a huge variety of colors and themed fairies.
For girls, “I never have enough unicorns and kitties, and for boys I have two or three kinds of dinosaurs and trucks, trains and other vehicles,” she said. She noted that superheroes come and go, as do animals like foxes.
The tooth fairies require a lot of work — picking, coordinating and sewing the fabrics together; embroidering the faces; and stuffing the bodies to be cuddly. But Cunningham loves the results when she gets photos of children excitedly holding a colorful tooth fairy or when parents tell her how thrilled their children were to get a tooth fairy specially made for them.
She said she welcomes new customers but doesn’t want the company to grow too quickly.
The tooth fairies, Cunningham said, represent “a labor of love and I still want to be able to enjoy” making them.
Puff corn
Scroll down below the tooth fairies on Cunningham’s website and you will see bags of caramel puff corn and chocolate drizzle puff corn.
“I started making caramel puff corn during the holidays in 2015 and gave it to the staff at the dentist’s office as a thank you” for selling the tooth fairies, Cunningham said. The puff corn became a coveted item, so she began making it and selling it at bazaars and on her website.
Puff corn is not the same as popcorn, Cunningham noted. Gluten-free puff corn, not made from the whole grain like popcorn, is popular in the Midwest, where she buys bags of puff corn that she then caramelizes. She noted that her product is made in a Department of Agriculture licensed kitchen.
Caramel puff corn and chocolate drizzle puff corn are always available, but from September through December, she sells a chocolate and crushed peppermint holiday version.
Currently, Cunningham’s puff corn is available on her website and at Zupan’s stores in the Portland area. Visit christinastoothfairies.com to order tooth fairies and puff corn.