For young kids, losing a tooth means a visit from the tooth fairy, and back in 2010, Milwaukie resident Christina Cunningham decided to make that visit more exciting. So she gathered some adorable fabrics and constructed a tooth-shaped fairy with a pocket; the child puts the lost tooth in the pocket and in the morning, the tooth fairy has magically placed a treasure in that pocket.

“My daughter got me started on this when a dental hygienist in her office couldn’t find anything cute when her kids lost teeth,” Cunningham said.