After years of delays and discussion, long-closed O’Bryant Square in downtown Portland is now set to be demolished and redeveloped by a Milwaukie-based company.
An agreement for demolition was set for approval on April 12 with Northwest Infrastructure, LLC, a Black-owned business. The estimated cost of the agreement is $4.5 million, with another $500,000 in contingency costs bringing the estimated cost of the demolition project to $5,029,090.
Northwest Infrastructure, founded in 1997, has completed various projects throughout the Metro area, including for TriMet, Portland Community College and Portland Public Schools.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation closed the aging parking structure at 808 S.W. Harvey Milk St., in March 2018 because of structural concerns. O’Bryant Square Plaza and Garage first opened in 1972 and was named for Hugh Donaldson O’Bryant, Portland’s first mayor.
The garage provided approximately 100 parking spaces during that time. In 2018, a retaining wall in the southwest corner of the garage was found to be structurally deficient. A portion of the deficient wall had been reused from a building on the site that was built in approximately 1915.
Leaks into the garage were also discovered around the time of the 2018 closure. Various safety concerns prompted the closure of the garage and plaza above it. A fence has closed off O’Bryant Square to the public ever since.
The closure ended the city’s efforts to rehabilitate the square with food carts to attract lunch crowds and eliminate its long-held reputation as a place for unsavory activities, which had earned it the nickname "Paranoid Park."
“O’Bryant Square has been an eyesore since it was condemned,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I look forward to involving the public in designing the space once it is cleared and have ensured funding for this in my recent budgets.”
Demolition is hoped to be completed this year. This will include the removal of all hardscape and structures, filling the structure with dirt, and then covering the surface with a new layer of grass.
To accomplish the emergency demolition as soon as possible, the city also planned to waive the 120-day delay that’s required for demolishing properties listed as historic resources.
“Further delaying the demolition of the structure creates an unacceptable risk to public health, welfare, property, safety and commerce,” the city council agenda stated.
The expedited construction is a result of numerous structural concerns with the property. In response to the lot’s “significant potential for facility failure during extreme loading conditions,” the city opted to forgo the standard bidding process and invoke “emergency procurement authority,” speeding up the process by immediately giving the rushed demolition job to Northwest Infrastructure LLC.
Funding for the demolition includes $2.2 million from Portland Parks and Recreation’s general fund given to PBOT, $670,000 from the city’s general fund and $750,000 from the parking facilities fund. Another $370,000 is expected to be allocated from the city’s general fund or from general transportation revenues.
However, the city estimates that as much as $1.5 million of the project remains unfunded. The city says that the council and involved bureaus are still seeking sources to address the $1.5 million shortfall.
KOIN 6, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story.