As an elected official, I was truly impressed by the powerful voices of the student organizers and participants in their recent protest against gun violence at Milwaukie High School. The passion and dedication of these young leaders is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the power of youth activism.

Student voices need to be heard, and we must continue to take action to address the issue of gun violence in our schools. I am committed to working with these students and others in the community to find real solutions that will make our schools and communities safer for all.

Maia da Silva

Fernn Moore-Tong

