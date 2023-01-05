Milwaukie, Happy Valley councilors stand for women's rights

The second Iranian American city councilor in Oregon history, Adam Khosroabadi of Milwaukie speaks on Oct. 8 in support of human rights in Iran.

 courtesy photo: Hadi Ansari

Milwaukie’s plan to forgive longstanding unpaid traffic fines is personal for Councilor Adam Khosroabadi, who during the Jan. 3 public meeting took the opportunity to share more about his struggles upon returning from Iraq War service from 2003-05.

Khosroabadi told fellow Milwaukie elected officials that, as a veteran newly discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, he drove to work with a suspended license, saying he had no other way of making money to pay off his court fees and ending his cycle of desperation.