Milwaukie’s plan to forgive longstanding unpaid traffic fines is personal for Councilor Adam Khosroabadi, who during the Jan. 3 public meeting took the opportunity to share more about his struggles upon returning from Iraq War service from 2003-05.
Khosroabadi told fellow Milwaukie elected officials that, as a veteran newly discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, he drove to work with a suspended license, saying he had no other way of making money to pay off his court fees and ending his cycle of desperation.
“I was in jail multiple times, and I had a five-year period of self-destruction after coming back from serving our country overseas,” he later told Pamplin Media Group.
Khosroabadi, 37, said his trouble with the law largely stemmed from alcoholism, resulting in drunk-driving convictions in California. Public records show he was also convicted for a 2006 burglary in Oregon.
Khosroabadi publicly revealed new details about his criminal past in response to outgoing Gov. Kate Brown’s order to forgive court fines and fees associated with certain traffic-violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. He told Pamplin Media Group that his intention in speaking out was to try to give a personal perspective so people don't jump to conclusions about the types of people who could benefit from Milwaukie following the governor’s order.
“Representation matters, and it's not just what you look like, but also the experiences you've had,” he said. “Knowing that there are humans who have experienced the same thing that you have, maybe it gives them a little bit of empowerment, and that's how you connect with the people you serve.”
Khosroabadi’s fellow elected officials were supportive of his public statements. While there has been some debate about whether the governor had the authority to order anything of municipal courts, given cities’ right to home rule, Milwaukie councilors said the governor and legislature were correct to allow for reinstatement of suspended driver’s licenses, removing the “associated collateral burdens” that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color.
“I agree with Councilor Khosroabadi,” said Councilor Rebecca Stavenjord. “Having a license and the ability to move around opens up so many opportunities, and it’s a challenge for housing, for employment, for child care. There are so just many other compounding factors; I think this is a good thing to do; I don’t think we should stand in the way of the governor’s order.”
“I can’t see Milwaukie being the place that doesn’t comply with the governor,” said Mayor Lisa Batey.
In 2020, the Oregon Legislature passed a law saying that people should no longer get their driver’s license suspended for their inability to pay traffic tickets.
“The inability to pay often means that they also will have the inability to get a job now because they don’t have a license, and it was just compounding,” said Municipal Judge Kimberly Graves. “The governor’s order is directed specifically to all the courts — circuit courts, justice courts and municipal courts — saying any pre-2020 suspensions for failure to pay need to be closed as ‘paid in full’ and licenses need to be reinstated. The debate amongst the courts is that she obviously has that authority over the state courts, the circuit courts and the justice courts.”
But what about the municipal courts? For the municipal court in Milwaukie, at least, the governor's order aligns with the direction of the city's staff and elected officials.
Even with their fines forgiven, people would still need to pay their $75 reinstatement fee to the DMV, and the violations would stay on their records. About 150 cases in Milwaukie will be affected, in addition to the nearly 7,000 Oregonians who were sanctioned in traffic violation cases over two years ago, prior to the effective date of Oregon House Bill 4210.
Khosroabadi admitted in California to driving to work with a suspended license, but he said by being honest about his predicament, the officer gave him another ticket to pay rather than charging him with a misdemeanor. He said he took responsibility for everything he did while struggling with alcoholism between 2005-10, but he recognized that other people may have fallen through the cracks because they were unable to pay traffic fines and get their driver’s licenses reinstated.
“If I had a little bit of help from the powers-that-be, maybe I would have gotten to this position a little bit quicker,” he said.
During his election campaign, Khosroabadi ran unopposed in November after being temporarily appointed to fill the seat of a councilor who resigned early due to her health concerns. During his campaign, he publicly discussed having “struggled upon returning home” like “many veterans through times of war… It was a difficult time… filled with trouble, guilt, anger and isolation,” he wrote on his campaign webpage.
Khosroabadi wrote that he “was disconnected from his family and on a collision course that could only end in two ways,” but he credited meeting his future wife in 2012 with setting him on the path to becoming a college graduate, football coach, notary public and eventually an elected official.
The governor’s order expressly excluded misdemeanor or felony traffic offense cases, and she did not forgive restitution and compensatory fines owed to victims. Beyond nonpayment-related sanctions, none of the convicts affected by the governor's order had suspended licenses due to public safety-related sanctions, according to state officials.
Brown forgave approximately $1.8 million in unpaid fines from circuit court cases in Oregon. The total amount of unpaid fines and fees that was remitted from cases in Oregon municipal and justice courts is unknown because neither the DMV nor the Oregon Judicial Department has access to this information.