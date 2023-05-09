The Milwaukie Garden Club will once again offer a variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs and garden accessories at the group’s annual plant sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 13 at the Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St.
Members of the garden club, including some who are Master Gardeners, will be on hand to give advice about plants, noted Linda Carr, club president.
Proceeds
The Milwaukie Garden Club uses the proceeds from the plant sale to support the Gardens of Enchantment and to offer scholarships to students interested in horticulture.
The Gardens of Enchantment in Sandy is a self-guiding garden with markers both in print and Braille. It is maintained by members of the Clackamas District Garden Clubs, of which the Milwaukie Garden Club is affiliated.
“The gardens are divided into the five senses for the blind and sight-impaired people who visit the Hull Foundation for the Blind,” Carr said.
The scholarship was suspended during COVID, but prior winners were interested in horticulture and some attended Clackamas Community College, Carr said.
She added that the club plans on setting up the scholarship again and joining the Clackamas District Garden Clubs to make a greater financial impact for the students.
The Milwaukie Garden Club is also working on a Back Yard Habitat certification for the museum, including planting of native and pollinator plants.
Promoting involvement
“Supporting the plant sale promotes local involvement in the museum, as well as the Milwaukie Downtown Beautification Project; we adopted a cut-out on Main Street to the east of Wonderland Theater,” Carr said.
She noted that the club currently has 25 members and always welcomes new members.
Meetings are held from 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except July and August, in the community room of Hope City Church, 5197 S.E. King Road, Milwaukie.