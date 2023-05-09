plant sale

Shoppers gathered at last year’s Milwaukie Garden Club plant sale, held at the Milwaukie Museum. This year’s event takes place on May 13.

 Courtesy photo: Linda Carr

The Milwaukie Garden Club will once again offer a variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs and garden accessories at the group’s annual plant sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 13 at the Milwaukie Museum, 3737 S.E. Adams St.

Members of the garden club, including some who are Master Gardeners, will be on hand to give advice about plants, noted Linda Carr, club president.