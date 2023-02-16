alice in wonderland

Participating in the caucus race scene in MHS/MAA’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” are, left to right on the platform, Brisen Daemyir (Secretary Bird), Kaden Hall (Dodo), Millie Gardner (Mouse), Lila Devine (Young Beaver) and Serena Caruso (Lizard). On the floor, left to right, are Aaron Cline (Toad), Aurora Vaca (Mother Beaver) and Zoya Morgan (Alice).

 Courtesy photo: Laura Steenson

Laura Steenson, drama teacher at Milwaukie High School, wanted to direct a play that everyone knew well and that would appeal to families. She also wanted to challenge some of her students to create their own version of a classic story, so she and a writing committee chose to tackle Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.”