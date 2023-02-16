Laura Steenson, drama teacher at Milwaukie High School, wanted to direct a play that everyone knew well and that would appeal to families. She also wanted to challenge some of her students to create their own version of a classic story, so she and a writing committee chose to tackle Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.”
The result is the MHS/MAA’s production of “Alice in Wonderland,” opening Feb. 23 and continuing Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4 in the MHS Auditorium.
“We created the script ourselves, working from the original books by Lewis Carroll; most of what we kept came from ‘Adventures in Wonderland,’ but there are some memorable characters from ‘Through the Looking Glass’ that make an appearance as well,” Steenson said.
She added that the books are in the public domain, so it is legal to create a version of the script.
Challenges, rewards
There are about 70 students involved in this production, including cast and crew. The biggest challenge for Steenson has been incorporating projections into the scenery. She said as far as she knows this is the first time that projections have been used in a MHS/MAA production. The projections are useful in the scenes where Alice grows taller and then smaller, and when she falls down the rabbit hole.
“Watching the students take iconic characters and make them their own has been a joy. Knowing that they are working with a script we created is very rewarding,” Steenson said.
Although the students will stage a matinee performance for local elementary and middle school students, Steenson said she thinks people of all ages will enjoy the show.
“It's a story that so many of us grew up with. They call it a classic for a reason,” she said,
Becoming Alice
Zoya Morgan, 14, has taken on the role of Alice in the production and said she sees some of herself in her character.
“She is old fashioned, and she wants to be included in everything. She wants to be loved and accepted,” Morgan said.
The freshman was part of the writing committee who adapted Carroll’s books, so during that process she got a sense of Alice’s character.
“She wants to be a grownup and feels condescended to by some of the other characters,” Morgan said.
Her favorites scene in the play is the tea party, because all the characters in that scene are fun to work with, she said.
Although “Alice in Wonderland” is often referred to as a children’s story, she thinks the play will entertain people of all ages.
“Wonderland is a dream; the goal in the story is for Alice to be accepted, and the events that unfold filter into her subconscious,” Morgan said.
The play is an appealing blend of fantasy and magic, she added.
Playing the Caterpillar
Sophomore Dylan Guy created an entire backstory for his character, the Caterpillar.
“He worked on an oil rig, but his brother took all the money. So, the Caterpillar has to build up his legacy,” Guy said.
The Caterpillar has a “snooty British accent” that Guy said he developed watching Grey Poupon Mustard commercials. The character is self-centered and does his own thing, he said, adding that he hopes audiences like his interpretation.
He feels a kinship to the character in that “I want to be better, and I don’t care what others think about me, as long as I’m doing good for myself.”
His favorite scene is also the tea party, partly because of the antics of the Mad Hatter.
People should come and see the play, because the MHS/MAA rendition of the classic story is unlike any other version, and is guaranteed to contain surprises, Guy said.
Introducing the Mad Hatter
What do you do when audiences have a pre-determined view of an iconic character like the Mad Hatter?
Ash Ginsberg said that he unapologetically chooses to do what makes him happy and the Mad Hatter does what he wants to do; he also shares a “natural energy” with his character.
“I put my own spin on it. Basing it on absurdist media posts and magical circus performances brings something new to the character,” he said.
All the actors in the play are aware they are playing iconic characters, he said, but all of them “bring a creative twist” to their roles, while still staying true to what people expect.
Ginsberg’s favorite scene is also the tea party, because not only does he get “to play around” as the Mad Hatter, he also gets to watch the Cheshire Cat.
He hopes people come see the play to support youth theater, support Milwaukie and have fun.
“We are putting on a spectacle, and we want people to take us seriously,” Ginsberg said, noting that he was named the “magic consultant” for the production.
He added, “This show is like nothing that Milwaukie High School has ever done; there will be a lot of surprises.”