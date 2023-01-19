featured Milwaukie High School continues tradition of one-act Tournament of Plays Ellen Spitaleri Pamplin Media Group Ellen Spitaleri Author email Jan 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katy Frazier, director of “Help Desk,” works on a scene with actor Vincent Jennings. Courtesy photo: Salem Allen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milwaukie High School drama students will continue the tradition of participating in the 78th Annual Tournament of Plays on Jan. 26, 27 and 28 in the MHS Auditorium.“The Tournament of Plays is an annual event showcasing student-directed one acts. The one acts compete for Judge's Choice and People's Choice awards,” said Laura Steenson, MHS drama teacher.She added that the two winning one acts will be submitted at the State Thespian Festival in April.Students direct in teams; so there are nine student directors for four one-act plays. Each one act features four to 10 actors, for a total of 30 actors.The four plays are “Help Desk,” by Don Zolidis; “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” by Ian McWethy; “ellenalicemonajune,” by Colleen Neuman; and “Good Cop Bad Cop,” by Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarelle.Steenson added that she wanted her students to participate in this event because “it's wonderful to be able to uphold such a longstanding Milwaukie tradition.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Play Milwaukie High School Theatre Show Literature Laura Steenson Tournament One-act Tradition Ellen Spitaleri Author email Follow Ellen Spitaleri Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events