012523-mhs

Katy Frazier, director of “Help Desk,” works on a scene with actor Vincent Jennings.

 Courtesy photo: Salem Allen

Milwaukie High School drama students will continue the tradition of participating in the 78th Annual Tournament of Plays on Jan. 26, 27 and 28 in the MHS Auditorium.

“The Tournament of Plays is an annual event showcasing student-directed one acts. The one acts compete for Judge's Choice and People's Choice awards,” said Laura Steenson, MHS drama teacher.