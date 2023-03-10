Tired of hauling your redeemable cans around and feeding them into a machine, only to get sticky and a couple of bucks for your effort? Lighten your load by donating your cans and helping the community at the same time.
The Milwaukie Lions Club Foundation will be holding a can and bottle drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in the parking lot at the former Bomber Restaurant on McLoughlin Boulevard.
The funds from this bottle drive will support Lions projects such as providing glasses and hearing aids to local citizens; helping to alleviate food insecurity through donations to local pantries; supporting programs such as the Backpack Buddies when school is in session; and providing reading books to elementary students.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing an uptick in the number of community members that are requesting help with vision and hearing screenings. We're also seeing a significant increase in the number of students that need our support with our Backpack Buddy program, so every can or bottle donated helps support our programs," said Carrie Bartley, Milwaukie Lions club president.
Club members are willing to pick up donated bottles and cans. Club member Tom Hammond is coordinating this effort and can be reached at 503-593-8859.
For more information about our projects and Lions membership, stop by and talk with club members in the Bomber parking lot on March 18.