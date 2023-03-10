10-cent deposits add up to 500 food boxes in North Clackamas

Milwaukie Lions try to set up an easy and well-signed system for dropping off can and bottles, as shown in this 2018 event.

 courtesy photo

Tired of hauling your redeemable cans around and feeding them into a machine, only to get sticky and a couple of bucks for your effort? Lighten your load by donating your cans and helping the community at the same time.

The Milwaukie Lions Club Foundation will be holding a can and bottle drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in the parking lot at the former Bomber Restaurant on McLoughlin Boulevard.

