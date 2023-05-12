Two law enforcement officials in Clackamas County were recently fired for separate cases of official misconduct for alleged sexual gratification while they were on duty.
Clackamas County deputy Cenobio Jauregui, 37, was on duty at the county jail in Oregon City in February when he reportedly tapped on the window of a jail cell and stared into the cell after telling an adult inmate to masturbate. After working for the sheriff’s office for less than a year, Jauregui was placed on administrative leave on March 4 and fired on May 8.
Milwaukie Police Officer David McVeigh, 33, was charged with first-degree official misconduct, based on incidents that are alleged to have occurred while he was on duty on Nov. 24, 2019. An officer in Milwaukie since March 2016, he was placed on administrative leave in September 2022 and fired on March 28.
According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Owen, McVeigh “did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act, to-wit: engage in sexual contact with another while on duty, which act constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain benefit, to wit: sexual gratification.”
On May 10, the DA's Office informed the Milwaukie Police Department that it had charged the former Milwaukie police officer with official misconduct. This misdemeanor charge relates to a case in which a public servant intends to obtain a benefit or to harm another, or knowingly performs an act constituting an unauthorized exercise in official duties.
Milwaukie Police Chief Luke Strait said that as soon as the police department learned of these allegations, the department turned the matter over to the sheriff’s office for an independent criminal investigation.
“I would like to thank the complainant for speaking out and thank the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this matter, seeking truth and justice,” Strait said.
Strait said that Milwaukie Police Department recognizes the incredible importance of the authority bestowed upon its police officers and understands that allegations of this nature can call into question the public trust for this essential service. He said that the police department is committed to addressing any abuse of power or authority for personal gain as a very serious breach of public trust and a violation of criminal law.
Sheriff Angela Brandenberg also recently told The Oregonian that she called in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation of Jauregui’s case. She said that she placed him on leave as soon as the allegation surfaced.
The former deputy also faces charges out of Marion County related to alleged incidents between December 2022 and April 2023. A Salem resident, Jauregui remains in Marion County Jail awaiting trial on a case of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse against an underage girl.
McVeigh is a Portland resident who faces an arraignment on May 31 for his misconduct charge. Any other member of the public who has any related concerns about official misconduct by McVeigh while engaged in his former duties with the Milwaukie Police Department is encouraged to contact CCSO investigators at 503-723-4949.