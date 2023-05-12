Two law enforcement officials in Clackamas County were recently fired for separate cases of official misconduct for alleged sexual gratification while they were on duty.

Clackamas County deputy Cenobio Jauregui, 37, was on duty at the county jail in Oregon City in February when he reportedly tapped on the window of a jail cell and stared into the cell after telling an adult inmate to masturbate. After working for the sheriff’s office for less than a year, Jauregui was placed on administrative leave on March 4 and fired on May 8.