When she reads her poetry out loud to an audience, Brittney Corrigan lives for “that little collective sigh or gasp at the end of a poem,” she said.
Corrigan will be hoping to experience that sigh or gasp at 6 p.m. on April 12 when she reads from her work at the Ledding Library, as part of the Milwaukie Poetry Series.
Corrigan is the author of the poetry collections “Daughters,” “Breaking,” “Navigation” and “40 Weeks.” Her most recent poetry publications include Isele Magazine, Cascadia Field Guide, They Call Us, Flyway and Terrain.org.
“Solastalgia,” a collection of poems about climate change, extinction and the Anthropocene Age, is forthcoming from JackLeg Press in July, and is currently available for preorder.
Corrigan was raised in Colorado and has lived in Portland for the past three decades, where she is an alumna and employee of Reed College. She is currently at work on her first short story collection.
Creating conversations
Corrigan said she will read poems from “Daughter,” which she described as “persona poems in the voices of daughters from various characters in folklore, mythology, fairy tales and popular culture.” She will also read work from “Breaking,” including poems about recent events in the news, and “Solastalgia.”
Currently, Corrigan noted that she is writing primarily ecopoetry.
“Events such as poetry readings are important as a way to bring people together to enjoy and support art and to create conversation about issues that affect all of us, from the personal to the communal, such as social and environmental justice,” Corrigan said. “I always appreciate the opportunity to share my work as well as to listen to the work of others, especially work that moves or challenges me.”
“One of my favorite aspects of literary events is meeting new people and expanding my community of those who love the written and spoken word,” she added.
Some of her all-time and current favorite poets are Ada Limón, Ross Gay, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Sharon Olds, Joy Harjo, Naomi Shihab Nye, Natalie Diaz, Nickole Brown, Camille Dungy and Anne Haven McDonnell.
“I think poetry, and any art, really, has the ability to open doors into thinking and talking about difficult issues,” she said.
Corrigan added, “I hope that my most recent work sparks conversation about the effect that humans are having on the planet and the beings with which we share it, and inspires folks to work for change.”