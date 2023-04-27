“As slam and performance poets well know, the origins of poetry are oral, and poetry being confined to the page is a much more recent development. So, I do love and have missed reading to a live audience,” said Maxine Scates.

Scates will get the chance to read to an audience as the Milwaukie Poetry Series continues on May 10. A former poetry editor of Northwest Review, she taught poetry at Lane Community College, Lewis & Clark College and Reed College; currently, she teaches privately.

