“As slam and performance poets well know, the origins of poetry are oral, and poetry being confined to the page is a much more recent development. So, I do love and have missed reading to a live audience,” said Maxine Scates.
Scates will get the chance to read to an audience as the Milwaukie Poetry Series continues on May 10. A former poetry editor of Northwest Review, she taught poetry at Lane Community College, Lewis & Clark College and Reed College; currently, she teaches privately.
As part of the poetry series, Scates will read from her most recent book “My Wilderness,” published in 2021, along with newer work.
“I’ve always written about family, and ‘My Wilderness’ in particular deals with the death of my mother and my closest friend, as well as the changing environment of the hillside where I have lived in Eugene since 1976,” she said.
Her poems have been widely published in such journals as AGNI, The American Poetry Review, The Iowa Review, Ironwood, The New England Review, The New Yorker, Ploughshares, Plume, Poetry Northwest, Poetry and The Virginia Quarterly Review.
She has also received, among other awards, the Agnes Lynch Starrett Poetry Prize, the Oregon Book Award for Poetry (Stafford/Hall Award) and two Pushcart Prizes.
Finding something good
Scates said she started writing poetry in high school, and said she was “drawn to poetry in particular because I wanted to make sense of the people and the background that I came from, to give to an experience which seemed to me fragmented and shapeless, a shape, and maybe fiction seemed too neat with its beginning, middle and end.”
But she truly began to write poetry with any consistency in the classes of Ann Stanford, her mentor, at Cal State Northridge.
“Nothing in my working-class background had encouraged writing poetry, but my teacher did, and truthfully, it felt like the praise she offered for my work was the first suggestion anyone had ever made that there was something I might possibly be good at,” Scates said.
Inspirations
She said she reads a lot of poetry, and is “inspired by the world that every good book of poetry creates.”
Instead of listing a group of poets who have inspired her, Scates recommends five books that she said have given her a sense of “vibrancy, wholeness and urgency in the last couple of months.” They are “Standing In the Forest of Being Alive” by Katie Farris, “How to Not Be Afraid of Everything” by Jane Wong, “Stop Lying” by Aaron Smith, “Horsepower” by Joy Priest and “Unshuttered” by Patricia Smith.
Live readings
Although she has recently done numerous poetry readings on Zoom, Scates said she has only done two or three live readings, and that made her aware of how much she has missed “looking out at those faces, listening to those chairs creaking.”
She added that as much as she loves reading aloud, she has also missed being in the audience herself, “listening and never knowing where the images of a particular poem might take me, just as the poet reading never knows who in that audience might be touched, spoken to, by the poem they are reading.”
Scates added, “That’s the nature of how the poem travels, and it’s a wonderfully communal experience, so I hope folks reading this will come out and give it a try if they’ve never been to a reading before.”