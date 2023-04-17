It's not often that Milwaukie Police Chief Luke Strait gets a call saying, “Someone has been bragging about committing a murder."
Strait said that he considered the information credible, although it represented a second-hand conversation between two convicted criminals.
"We have good enough working relationships, even though we might be on opposite sides of other issues, that informants feel comfortable coming to MPD," Strait said.
Strait immediately assigned the murder rumor as a priority case for Det. Sgt. Tom Garrett and Det. Tony Cereghino. The police chief praised the two detectives for realizing the urgency of the case.
"They took ownership of the case and followed through themselves on every lead, even though the suspect wasn't in our city and the murder hadn't occurred in our city," Strait said.
Milwaukie detectives then met with the informant to learn as much as possible about the case. They found out that the suspect, Benjamin Mota, 53, had been bragging to associates about “getting away with murder” in Arizona.
Mota's victim was a 38-year-old woman named Melisa Rose Wheeler, from whom no one had heard anything for over two weeks since she left Oregon on a vacation to Arizona with her boyfriend. Mota was on his way back to Oregon driving Wheeler’s vehicle to meet with other criminal associates when he bragged about the homicide.
Milwaukie police coordinated with police in Portland to arrest Mota for failing to show up for a court hearing on an unrelated charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Meanwhile, using the informant's story, Milwaukie detectives successfully wrote a request for a judge to issue a warrant to search the victim's cell phone records and her car where they found forensic evidence of her death.
Triangulating the likely location of Wheeler’s last known location using cell phone data still left a 15-mile swath of Arizona desert where she might have been located. Working with Milwaukie police, Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to ascertain a possible location where the couple might have been camping, near Forest Service Road 776 and more than 10 miles north of Flagstaff.
Deputies responding to the area began handing out flyers of Mota and Wheeler to campers. From the flyer, a camper recognized Wheeler and identified a location where the couple were last seen camping. In investigating the location, Wheeler was found deceased, resulting in a homicide charge against Mota and his extradition from Oregon to Arizona for trial.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Milwaukie Police Department for its efforts in pursuing the April 2021 case against Mota. Almost exactly two years later, Mota this month received a 21-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend.