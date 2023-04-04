Milwaukie-Portland’s Elks Lodge has elected the youngest woman to lead a chapter in its 134-year history of the club in Oregon.

Lynsie Winstead, 26, who was named the Milwaukie-Portland club’s exalted ruler for 2023-24 in February, might be the youngest woman to ever lead an Elks Lodge nationally, and club members are currently researching with clubs in other states to determine whether she is also making history nationally. She was installed into the position at a ceremony at the lodge at the end of March.