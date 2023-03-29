Conjure up the image of the quintessential football player — a large male with huge shoulders crashing into other similar males. Now throw that out the window, as the members of the Oregon Ravens are turning that stereotype upside down. Yes, they will be wearing uniforms, pads and helmets; and they will play four 12-minute quarters, following traditional football rules.

But the Oregon Ravens are women and they are ready to rumble when they play their first home game at 7 p.m. on April 8 against the Utah Falconz at the Milwaukie High School football field.