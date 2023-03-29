Conjure up the image of the quintessential football player — a large male with huge shoulders crashing into other similar males. Now throw that out the window, as the members of the Oregon Ravens are turning that stereotype upside down. Yes, they will be wearing uniforms, pads and helmets; and they will play four 12-minute quarters, following traditional football rules.
But the Oregon Ravens are women and they are ready to rumble when they play their first home game at 7 p.m. on April 8 against the Utah Falconz at the Milwaukie High School football field.
The Oregon Ravens are a competitive member of the Women's National Football Conference, an organization committed to advancing and developing the sport for women players.
‘Watch me’
Don’t even think about asking members of the Ravens what nice young ladies are doing getting dirty and tackling other players on a football field, because they will say what Kelly Schaeffer said: “Because I can — just watch me.”
This is the Milwaukie resident’s rookie year as a Raven. She will play wide receiver and defensive back in the six games coming up.
Why does she want to play football?
“So many reasons. In my personal life, this is the next challenge. I have witnessed my husband coaching football and both my sons play football,” she said.
Schaeffer added that when her sons found out she was going to play football in the WNFC, they said, “Wow mom, you are amazing.”
“I’ve been waiting all my life to do this; it doesn’t matter your gender or size. It’s not exclusive; that’s what I love about it,” she said.
It’s time for those old traditions and “the good-old-boy mentality” to go away, Schaeffer said.
“It’s a new age and women have already done some amazing things — we want to change minds,” she added.
Teaching English
Schaeffer has been an English teacher for nearly 20 years, and currently teaches online classes at Willamette Connections Academy. She said she has seen her students face difficult challenges throughout the pandemic and that inspires her and helps her be a better teacher. And when her students see her pursuing her dream to play football, that makes an impact on them, she said.
Schaffer said that she hopes to set an example for her students; that she can face her fears and go out on a football field.
“I’m modeling a healthy lifestyle for them,” she said.
She also noted that online teaching at WCA helps her manage her time better.
“I can balance teaching literature, which is what I love; with being present for my kids and family; and playing football,” Schaeffer said.
Teamwork
During practices for the Ravens first games of the season, she has learned the importance of being a member of a team.
“I am looking forward to the experience of feeling competitive in a football game. I want to feel the emotions my veteran teammates have described,” Schaeffer said.
Half of this year’s team are rookies, she noted, adding that last year the team drew 30-40 women to practices. This year there are more than 50 on the roster.
“The veterans are ecstatic about the numbers,” Schaeffer said.
All women over the age of 18 and who have medical insurance are welcome to apply to play with the team. Applicants don’t need previous athletic experience, but they do need to be active enough to participate in two hours of practice three days a week.
Player fees
At the moment, team members have to pay a $600 participation fee, but the Ravens organization is hoping to get businesses to sponsor the team so that those fees can be waived. Team members also have to pay their own way to away games.
Adidas has donated team uniforms and Riddell has provided helmets; players wear cleats and have pieced together old shoulder pads, Schaeffer said.
Team trainers have talked to members about what to expect from full-body contact and have told them the importance of staying hydrated.
“We’ve got women of all ages on the team; that says a lot about the program,” Schaeffer said.
She added, “I want women to know there is a place for them on the team; I want to model that for women in their 40s.”