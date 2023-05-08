Public documents reveal that the Milwaukie man facing multiple charges related to child sex abuse is a roofing contractor with a previous criminal record who allegedly worked with a woman to gain access to children.
Kevin Goddard, 38, turned himself in on April 26 for charges stemming from an online tip made through the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce. He posted a $25,000 bail, as set by the Clackamas County Court, and was released with "intensive level" of "pretrial supervision" that includes no contact with any of the victims or other minors.
Secretary of state records show that Goddard has owned Milwaukie-based K&K Roofing since 2018. Over the years, he has been convicted of theft, burglary and various traffic infractions including street racing and driving with a suspended license.
Police said the latest investigation revealed that Goddard's female accomplice “allow(ed) Mr. Goddard to gain access to a minor child for purposes of obtaining materials related to sexually explicit conduct involving the child.”
Goddard's co-defendant, 32-year-old Candi Mae Franke, is identified in court documents as being charged with a similar list of allegations that include using a child in a sexual display and encouraging child sex abuse. Franke remained in jail as of May 8, following her April 27 arrest date.
Authorities believe Goddard may have more victims and ask anyone with information related to this case to call Detective Kathryn Meier at 503-786-7471.