Public documents reveal that the Milwaukie man facing multiple charges related to child sex abuse is a roofing contractor with a previous criminal record who allegedly worked with a woman to gain access to children.

Kevin Goddard, 38, turned himself in on April 26 for charges stemming from an online tip made through the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce. He posted a $25,000 bail, as set by the Clackamas County Court, and was released with "intensive level" of "pretrial supervision" that includes no contact with any of the victims or other minors.

