He was the author of “Common Sense,” an all-time American bestselling book, and he was friends with a variety of famous people, including Benjamin Franklin, yet Tom Paine (1737-1809) has almost been forgotten. But now, a new play aims to rectify that.
Written by local author Jeffery Smith, “Tom Paine’s Bones” opens at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre on Feb. 18 and continues on Feb. 19 and 20.
“This project has been a labor of love for Team Paine,” said Marc Koller, the producer of the play. He noted that he is on the team, along with Smith and Pacific Northwest film actor Marty Beaudet, who plays Paine in the one-man show.
“Paine’s life matters now as much as ever, because what he stood for and the sacrifices he made remind us that with freedom comes great responsibility,” Koller said.
‘Tom Paine’s Bones’
The theme of the play is the adage “No good deed goes unpunished,” Smith said, adding that the plot revolves around “what a middle-aged nobody can do to change the course of history for the better.”
As for the title, “The use of bones is to suggest death, the departed, the past,” Smith said. The bones also “stand for the scaffolding that American idealism was built upon, and trigger curiosity about what happened to Paine’s remains.”
Calling Paine “the broadest thinker of the Founding Fathers,” Smith said he is fascinated by the man politically, intellectually and morally.
“Politically, in part because he experienced how awful life could be in the belly of the beast in England and London. Intellectually, because he went well beyond politics and, like his good friend Franklin, invented many useful things,” Smith said.
“Morally, because he put his lofty principles and other people’s wellbeing first, even at the risk of his life,” he added.
Smith further noted that Paine was “the first person from the working class to become a world celebrity invited into the homes of even the most famous people of his era.”
Historical figure
Smith said that Paine can be considered as “The Founding Father,” partly because his booklet, “Common Sense,” persuaded the colonials to rebel.
“His series of articles, ‘American Crisis,’ kept colonists battling when the army was in constant defeat and retreat,” Smith said.
“Tom Paine’s Bones” is timely right now, as Americans and the world could use “a jolt of idealism,” Smith said,
“Paine directly improved the lives of thousands by writing and getting passed the first law in the U.S. outlawing slavery. And his convincing arguments in his books inspired common people everywhere to win some basic political rights,” he noted.
Challenges, rewards
“A solo show of more than an hour is an enormous commitment,” Smith said, adding that he is grateful that Beaudet was willing to take on the role of Paine.
“And while the technical category of the play must be historical fiction, it’s 10% fiction and 90% history. There is no record of all of Paine’s thoughts, feelings and actions, so to fill the gaps some lines must be made up,” Smith said.
Kind words from some typically critical readers and working with a talented team have been the most rewarding aspects of putting the play together, Smith said.
People should come and see the play to “enjoy an exciting night at the theater and learn a lot of history that’s fascinating and controversial.”
Smith added, “People will go away with the feeling that idealism triumphed before and can do so again today, with the right vision and unyielding determination. As Paine made famous, we have within us the power to remake the world over again.”
Portraying Tom Paine
“Learning 40 pages of this cleverly written monologue has been both a challenge and a reward. It is so rich with historical detail and humor, I loved it immediately,” Beaudet said.
“Those who have seen me workshop it have all been pleasantly surprised at how much they have learned from it,” he added.
Beaudet said that it was important to him to sound like Tom Paine, even though no recordings of his voice exist.
“I have done my best to glean hints from the historical record and contemporary descriptions in dictionaries of the day in both America and Britain, and have made reasonable assumptions” about Paine’s accent, he said.
Although Paine was born in England, he did not speak what Americans would consider the “Queen’s English,” Beaudet said.
“He sounds more Irish-American than British to today's audiences,” he added,
Paine “was misunderstood and misquoted in his day as he is today, and made many enemies by speaking — and writing —truth to power.”
Beaudet added, “He's a deliciously complex character whose personal history sheds much needed light on the political climate of his day as well as ours.”