He was the author of “Common Sense,” an all-time American bestselling book, and he was friends with a variety of famous people, including Benjamin Franklin, yet Tom Paine (1737-1809) has almost been forgotten. But now, a new play aims to rectify that.

Written by local author Jeffery Smith, “Tom Paine’s Bones” opens at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre on Feb. 18 and continues on Feb. 19 and 20.