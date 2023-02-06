Oregon City last month hired its first information-technology director, Michael Dobaj, who previously worked for the nation’s second largest bread company.
As part of prioritizing technology in the latest budget, city commissioners approved allocating $466,000 in the 2021-23 budget for information tech, including a new IT director. Other initiatives slated for funding as part of this budget included upgrading the city's disaster recovery and backup systems, deploying a new mobile device management system and completing the fiber circuit from Public Works Operations Complex to the Robert Libke Public Safety Facility.
One of the most visible aspects of the technology budget will be the $139,482 redesign of the city’s website that was contracted with CivicPlus last August and set to be completed this year. Dobaj said that he’s looking forward to helping with the new website, since the city’s current website was completed in 2016.
“Oregon City has always had an IT Department, but we're expanding a little to bring some fresh ideas,” he said. “I'm here to learn, grow and help be that technology liaison for the city commission.”
Dobaj became IT director of Milwaukie-based Dave’s Killer Bread in 2015, only about a month before the company transitioned to ownership by Flowers Foods in Georgia, in a deal worth $275 million. Flowers Foods, which owns Wonder Bread and Nature’s Own brands, allowed Dobaj to continue to work from Oregon.
Dobaj had previously worked in IT departments for biotech companies. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 1995 from the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Since 2017, Dobaj has lived south of Molalla with his wife, Jeanette, who is starting a lavender farm on their land that’s just under 13 acres.