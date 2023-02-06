Mike Dobaj

Oregon City last month hired its first information-technology director, Michael Dobaj, who previously worked for the nation’s second largest bread company.

As part of prioritizing technology in the latest budget, city commissioners approved allocating $466,000 in the 2021-23 budget for information tech, including a new IT director. Other initiatives slated for funding as part of this budget included upgrading the city's disaster recovery and backup systems, deploying a new mobile device management system and completing the fiber circuit from Public Works Operations Complex to the Robert Libke Public Safety Facility.