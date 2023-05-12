Anderson-Sasaki photo

Violinist Rebecca Anderson and pianist Mika Sasaki will bring chamber music to the Milwaukie Center on May 17. 

 Courtesy photo: Chamber Music Northwest

Violinist Rebecca Anderson and pianist Mika Sasaki, known as the Anderson-Sasaki Duo, will play their special blend of violin and piano music from 1-2 p.m. on May 17 in a free performance at the Milwaukie Community Center, 5440 S.E. Kellogg Creek Drive.

The award-winning musicians have become known as soloists, collaborators and educators, individually, each pursuing a multitude of artistic projects, appearing in major concert venues around the world, and collaborating with renowned ensembles. Both are alumni of Music@Menlo and The Juilliard School.