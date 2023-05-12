Violinist Rebecca Anderson and pianist Mika Sasaki, known as the Anderson-Sasaki Duo, will play their special blend of violin and piano music from 1-2 p.m. on May 17 in a free performance at the Milwaukie Community Center, 5440 S.E. Kellogg Creek Drive.
The award-winning musicians have become known as soloists, collaborators and educators, individually, each pursuing a multitude of artistic projects, appearing in major concert venues around the world, and collaborating with renowned ensembles. Both are alumni of Music@Menlo and The Juilliard School.
Residency program
Anderson and Sasaki are currently in a residency with Chamber Music Northwest, which is focused on supporting communities that may not be able to attend a programmed concert for a variety of reasons, said Lauren Watt, the artistic and community programs manager with Chamber Music Northwest, which is sponsoring the duo’s residency.
“The main way we work to overcome any barriers is to bring high quality performances directly to these audiences, including a variety of organizations throughout the area that serve at-risk youth, the houseless community, seniors and many more,” Watt said.
Expanding a partnership
Chamber Music Northwest originally began a partnership with North Clackamas Parks and Recreation last summer when they held a community concert at the park during their summer festival.
“This year, they wanted to expand on this partnership by offering a more intimate opportunity for the senior community served at the Milwaukie Community Center,” Watt said.
“Community centers offer a fun and unique opportunity to connect with people from all different walks of life in a communal space, and with this programming they are able to take a moment out of their day to not only enjoy but to interact with live music,” she added.
Classical pieces
Anderson and Sasaki will play selections from a number of composers, including J.S. Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Olivier Messiaen Johannes Brahms and more. The pair’s performances not only feature an interesting and diverse variety of music, but also introduce an interactive element, Watt said.
She added that they may ask the audience “to sing or hum along, produce sound effects as play, or they might discuss the stories behind different aspects of the music.
“These performances encourage dialogue and guide listeners through a personal musical exploration,” Watt said.
‘Unique blend’
Sasaki said that she and Anderson think audiences enjoy the violin and piano combination because of the unique blend of the two instruments.
“The violin can sing with a beautiful and warm sound in both the high and middle registers, and the piano can support the violin with its full sonority while adding various colors and textures to the mix,” she said.
Sasaki added, “We love the dialogue the two instruments can have, and also feel lucky that we can choose from a breadth of repertoire written for this instrumentation.”