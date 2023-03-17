Sunnyside

Clackamas County is purchasing the Quality Inn, which is located next to McMenamins Sunnyside, for a transitional shelter.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

McMenamins Sunnyside’s landlord is suing Clackamas County in an attempt to stop a transitional housing facility from taking over a 100-room hotel.

County commissioners voted on Feb. 16 to purchase the Quality Inn using grants from the state and the Oregon Community Foundation. On March 10, Springfield-based landlord 205 Sunnyside LLC filed the lawsuit in Clackamas County Circuit Court, saying that a 1988 deed restriction would prevent something like a transitional housing facility from operating next to the restaurant property.

