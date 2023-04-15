On a clear day, there’s a spectacular view of Mount Hood from the picnic shelter at the top of Scouters Mountain Nature Park in Happy Valley. It’s a peaceful place. The pavilion looks out onto lawns as well as flowering plants, shrubs and trees. These low-maintenance native plants provide food and shelter for birds and insects.
Visitors to the area might notice the rocks with hollows in them to collect rainwater for birds to bathe in or to drink. A few logs, decomposing on the ground, feed the soil and provide shelter for beneficial insects and seedlings. All this is intentional. Think of it as gardening for wildlife. The area surrounding the shelter has been certified recently as a backyard habitat at the silver level.
It may seem a nature park wouldn’t need to put in a special effort to support nature. But the lawn and the pavilion, while major attractions to people, are turn-offs to most wildlife. The plantings Metro made for the certification create habitat for more animals. It helps connect the picnic area to the rest of the park.
There are exciting opportunities for transformations like this near Scouters Mountain.
The park is surrounded by housing with new development continuing. A lot of people live nearby. “We want folks to be inspired by what they see at Scouters Mountain and be able to create that in their own gardens” said Gaylen Beatty, special projects manager in Metro Parks and Nature. “We focused in areas around the picnic shelter where neighbors spend lots of time.”
Susie Peterson, backyard habitat certification manager, added, “Scouters Mountain is a great habitat for wildlife, so if folks living around it take some of those habitat elements to an urban yard scale, it gives wildlife some living space beyond the area of the park.”
Yards in the subdivisions around Scouters Mountain, she added, could become part of wildlife corridors connecting the park to other green spaces. The program lays out ways to make privately owned yards a place where birds, butterflies and pollinators come for food, rest and shelter.
“You don’t have to know anything about gardening or native plants in order to participate in our program,” Peterson said.
Once a local resident is enrolled, a habitat expert will do a walk-through of that person’s yard and will discuss goals for the space, and will check out growing conditions: where there’s sun or shade, where rainwater runs off or collects, which native plants and weeds already might be growing. The resident will get a site report with recommendations in five key areas:
Planting native plants
Creating wildlife habitat
Removing harmful weeds
Managing rainwater
Reducing the use of pesticides
Residents can use the recommendations to work toward certification at the silver, gold or platinum level. They will get discounts on native plants, as well as other benefits and incentives, and a wealth of information and resources on how to help birds, native pollinators and plants thrive in and beautify their yards.
The program is not limited to single-family homes and yards. “We have hundreds of churches, schools, businesses, apartment complexes and community gardens in the program,” Peterson said. “People who are interested can also engage in that way.”
The program encourages participants to reduce pesticides or to replace harmful weeds with native plants, in order to improve the soil, water and air.
“If you have enough people doing this in their yards,’” Peterson said, “it really makes a difference.”
