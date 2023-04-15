041923-scoutersmountain

An informational plaque at Scouters Mountain Nature Park in Happy Valley explaining the indigenous wildlife and plants of the region.

 Courtesy Photo: Cory Eldridge, Metro

On a clear day, there’s a spectacular view of Mount Hood from the picnic shelter at the top of Scouters Mountain Nature Park in Happy Valley. It’s a peaceful place. The pavilion looks out onto lawns as well as flowering plants, shrubs and trees. These low-maintenance native plants provide food and shelter for birds and insects.

Visitors to the area might notice the rocks with hollows in them to collect rainwater for birds to bathe in or to drink. A few logs, decomposing on the ground, feed the soil and provide shelter for beneficial insects and seedlings. All this is intentional. Think of it as gardening for wildlife. The area surrounding the shelter has been certified recently as a backyard habitat at the silver level.

This article was written by staff at Metro, the regional government serving the urban portions of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Reprinted by permission. Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council.