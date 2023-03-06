North Clackamas students attending the DECA State Career Development Conference were (back row, from left) Alice Harris, Eli Thompson, Jack Nguyen, Tyler Hegdahl, Tanner Zhu, Kaden Sullivan and Lucas Bitrous. Front row, from left were Lily Chong, Bellolei Bibles, Rachel Karisa, Amielea Amundson, Phoebe Russel, Ieva Urystka and Jazlyn Ricalde Basulto.
North Clackamas students attending the DECA State Career Development Conference were (back row, from left) Alice Harris, Eli Thompson, Jack Nguyen, Tyler Hegdahl, Tanner Zhu, Kaden Sullivan and Lucas Bitrous. Front row, from left were Lily Chong, Bellolei Bibles, Rachel Karisa, Amielea Amundson, Phoebe Russel, Ieva Urystka and Jazlyn Ricalde Basulto.
North Clackamas students are organizing an online silent auction through March 18 to raise money for their international business conference this year.
Auction items up for grabs will benefit 13 students from five different high schools going to Florida to represent the North Clackamas School District's Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center.
Two high school students from Sabin-Schellenberg taking the lead in organizing the online silent auction to raise money for the DECA International Career Development Conference from April 22-25 in Orlando.
Formerly called Distributive Education Clubs of America, DECA is an association of high school business and marketing students who compete at a state and national level, applying their skills to solve real-world business problems. The international competition will host 18,000 students from around the globe, and 14 North Clackamas students qualified to attend.
The DECA chapter is hoping to raise $2,000 to $3,000 from this auction. In total, they need $20,000 to go to the DECA International Career Development Conference. Currently, over 45 businesses have donated items for the auction, valuing this event at over $3,700.
Students organizing the auction said they learned project management skills in their advanced business projects class, and this auction was a culmination of their work.
“I have probably spent over 100 hours working and coordinating all the details within the auction,” said Tyler Hegdahl, one of the students organizing the auction.
Hegdahl went on to say, “I've also learned how to be more efficient with my time and try not to procrastinate since we have to do a lot of tasks we can't afford to waste time.”
“Working on the auction site has shown me how important it is to work as a team and have great communication with each other,” said Lucas Bitrous, a North Clackamas student co-organizing the auction. “The communication skills we learned from working on the project will help us in the future when we get into the workforce.”
“This auction really is a testament to the work ethic and dedication of our business students, especially Tyler and Lucas,” said Grace Saad, a DECA advisor for Sabin-Schellenberg. “This project is a wonderful application of the business skills they are learning in our classes.”
This project has provided hands-on learning experiences, as Hegdahl says, “Running this project has helped me learn a lot about how to work in the business world, and has taught me a lot of what it needs to be a leader. I have gained very valuable communication and business skills that I will use in my career.”