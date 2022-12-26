North Clackamas Chamber CEO Laura Edmonds will be leaving the chamber become Clackamas County’s economic development manager effective Feb. 1.
Edmonds said that it was bittersweet to be leaving her employer after 10 years, but she took comfort in the prospect of continuing to engage with the strong partnership between the county and nonprofit business associations.
“I look forward to engaging at a deeper level with my county friends and partners,” Edmonds said. “I will continue to engage with our chambers throughout the region, as we have the same goals of building a strong business community and a thriving economic environment.”
Edmonds, who served as the board chair for the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce from 2021-22, has already worked closely with county commissioners and many county departments. A lifelong resident of Clackamas County, she has developed relationships with many business owners, executives, elected officials and community leaders.
County officials picked her through a “very competitive recruitment and selection process” after noting that she “supported business development to reduce barriers to growing local businesses, supported the creation of local jobs and managed statewide government advocacy programs on crucial policy issues,” said County Administrator Gary Schmidt.
“I know that Laura’s leadership and experience will allow the Clackamas County Office of Economic Development to support the County’s goals of business growth, retention and development in Clackamas County,” Schmidt wrote.
In 2014, Edmonds began serving as CEO of the chamber, where she had been membership director since 2012. Prior to that, she owned and operated a Farmers Insurance agency for nine years.
Edmonds will continue to lead the chamber through Jan. 20 and is working alongside chamber staff and board members to ensure there is a proper handoff of the chamber’s workflow, said Board Chair Donna Baten.
“In the meantime, I and the Chamber Board of Directors will be seeking a suitable replacement. We are encouraged that she will continue to be a strong partner and advocate for economic development in Clackamas County,” Baten said.
Baten assured the public that the chamber will continue business as usual and that the chamber’s members, staff and partners will all be taken care of during this change of leadership.
People interested in the chamber’s soon-to-be vacant position may email CEO@yourchamber.com to receive a copy of the job description for consideration.