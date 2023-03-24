Jay Jones

 courtesy photo: North Clackamas Chamber

Jay S. Jones, the director of sales and marketing for Vancouver-based Data Abstract Solutions Inc., has been selected as the new president/CEO by the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

A Damascus resident, Jones joins the chamber effective April 1 to replace former North Clackamas Chamber CEO Laura Edmonds, who took a county job starting Feb. 1.