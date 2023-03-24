Jay S. Jones, the director of sales and marketing for Vancouver-based Data Abstract Solutions Inc., has been selected as the new president/CEO by the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Jones brings over 25 years of business management experience to his new Chamber role. He has managed several large store outlets, including Copeland’s Sport, GI Joe’s, Home Depot and Fred Meyer. His 16 years with Kroger resulted in promotions to the district and division levels to lead HR and customer engagement efforts regionally.
Jones served as chair of the Fred Meyer “Diversity-Our Purpose” Councils for 140 store locations, from 2016-19 was a member of the Kroger National Diversity Council (developing best practices for the 2,800 sites across the nation) and continues to volunteer his time on local nonprofit boards like Exceed Enterprises, YMCA of Columbia-Willamette and Friends of the Children Portland.
Jones said he’s “enthusiastic and excited” to begin this important role supporting the diverse Chamber business community.
“I look forward to meeting each of the Chamber members and intend to advocate for the critical issues important to all businesses, large and small. Strong and healthy businesses are vital to a strong and healthy community,” he said.
Jones earned his diploma from Benson Polytechnic High School, when he was a wrestling champion and became a certified home health aide, first responder and trained in CPR while studying health occupations. He then graduated from the University of Oregon, where he studied psychology and sociology.