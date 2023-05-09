Oregon City-based North Clackamas Christian School received a third-place trophy during the 1A/2A choir state championship this month, capping a successful building year for the program that had previously won five straight choir championships but graduated a large batch of senior singers last year.
NCCS's Excelsior Choir Director Rebecca Steele said she was “super proud” of what she called the “hands down, most-improved choir” she’s had the honor to direct.
“They sang with so much heart and purpose,” Steele said. “Their love and support for other choirs was amazing. I love them so much.”
NCCS was behind only two Beaverton schools, Southwest Christian and St. Stephen’s Academy, as the top choir among nine smaller Oregon schools that qualified to compete in the statewide classification.
Hannah Stark, one of only three NCCS seniors on the 28-voice choir, said she had no regrets about the season, as much as she would have loved another first-place finish.
“Steele has brought us so far, and with how many new people we had, it was an honor to place third. I’m thankful for her and all she has done for us. She continues to push us and help us fulfill our true potential,” Stark said.
This year Stark was critical in convincing some of her friends to join the choir, which was in dire need of bass voices, due to the previous seniors leaving. A few junior bass boys at NCCS are expected to stay on the choir for another run at the state championship next year.
“You learn a thing or two after being there for so long,” Stark said of her five years on the choir. “Friends make anything more fun; it’s true in sports, school, choir.”
Steele said that the choir faced “a steep learning curve” with 14 students returning from earning the state championship last year, joining 14 new students. From struggling to keep parts in October, this same group of students scored high qualification scores in February for a state run.
“I have never spent so many hours after school and before with students that wanted to improve and wanted to get better,” Steele said. “They reached and reached! I am so proud of them for listening and learning and taking chances and making hard choices to secure the parts so we can have no distraction from the message of our pieces.”
During a recent tour through Oregon and Washington, the choir enriched the lives of people in adult care homes. They performed for kids in schools and conducted a flash mob at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
Dee Maki, a resident of the Canterbury Inn retirement home in Longview, Washington, moved the Excelsior Choir to tears by thanking the kids for coming and bringing her hope.
“It was a great moment to share our hearts with the hearts of these beautiful people in Longview and feel the power of our faith and music to connect our hearts and lives, if only for a moment,” Steele said.
For the choir director, the real “win” came with these remarkable students who led with their faith and worked extremely hard to create a cohesive unit.