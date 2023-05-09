Oregon City-based North Clackamas Christian School received a third-place trophy during the 1A/2A choir state championship this month, capping a successful building year for the program that had previously won five straight choir championships but graduated a large batch of senior singers last year.

NCCS's Excelsior Choir Director Rebecca Steele said she was “super proud” of what she called the “hands down, most-improved choir” she’s had the honor to direct.

