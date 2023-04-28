North Clackamas School Board member and former chair Libra Forde is speaking out against a group of candidates that she accuses of being affiliated with the Proud Boys, a group of self-described “Western chauvinists” who support efforts to ban books in school libraries related to gender identity.
Forde’s criticisms included a board candidate on the book-banning slate who remains on probation because the candidate failed to complete 16 hours of required community service by the court-mandated deadline.
Forde encouraged voters to choose Jena Benologa over Courtneigh Swerzbin in the upcoming election because school board members must complete more than a dozen hours volunteer community service weekly. In a sweeping condemnation of the slate of four candidates that includes Swerzbin, Forde called for also supporting Benologa’s running mates April Dobson, Paul Kemp and Glenn Wachter.
After pleading no contest to preventing someone from making a 911 call, Swerzbin was given seven months to complete the required service hours, but Swerzbin’s attorney requested a deadline extension after she still hadn’t completed the hours as of earlier this year.
In saying that she has “receipts” on Swerzbin, Forde alleged that Swerzbin’s failure to complete the court-mandated service is part of the evidence that Forde has for opposing Swerzbin’s slate of candidates that Forde feels is misrepresenting the truth in other public statements.
“Sixteen hours of volunteering is one week as a board member,” Forde said of Swerzbin’s record. “The candidates running with this woman all have receipts. Their (statements in Voters’) Pamphlets are not what they truly stand for. They are not good for the board, not good for youth progress and definitely not ones to follow the law.”
Swerzbin is the only candidate running against an incumbent in the school board races on the May 16 ballot. Forde will be stepping off the board when her four-year term expires at the end of June, saying she wants to focus on her role as a single mother of three daughters and to no longer be targeted by extremists intent on taking over the school district.
“I’m not on the ballot, so I can say what I really want to say,” Forde wrote on Facebook.
Referring to the fact that Swerzbin is also a Black woman, Forde added, “I do not tolerate people who look like me contributing to the harm of my people.”
Elected in 2019, Forde became the first Black woman to lead the North Clackamas School Board. Swerzbin “was used” by the other three members of her candidate slate and “completed a racist slate and helped them look less racist” in Forde’s view.
“I have personally witnessed this group be divisive, political, racist and harmful,” Forde said. “They do not care about kids. They do not believe in diversity. They do not believe in inclusion. They are affiliated with the Proud Boys. They have an agenda that will reverse the work of the district. In addition, we have the only Black woman superintendent in the state, and I do believe they will attack her.”
Forde said that Swerzbin’s slate of candidates uses phrases like “bring back balance” that Forde considers to be “dog whistles” that cover for an underlying racist motivation. Forde said she sees the other candidates as wanting to take the district back to a time before school officials committed themselves to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I don’t remember balance back then. I’m still waiting for balance,” Forde said.
Forde took exception with comments that Swerzbin has made against cultural affinity student groups in North Clackamas. Forde said Swerzbin’s criticism of affinity groups was among the reasons why the Clackamas County Democratic Party’s Black caucus endorsed Swerzbin’s opponent Benologa, who has a mixed-race family.
“I cannot support a person that says white people are being discriminated against and deserve to be seen,” Forde said. “I think there’s room for growth here (in NCSD), but not on the backs of our kids.”
Swerzbin’s Astoria troubles
Swerzbin was involved in an altercation on Feb. 21, 2021, at Astoria’s Elliott Hotel, after which the Clatsop County DA’s Office requested $480 in restitution for the victim, including $400 for an eye exam and glasses, plus $80 for shoes that were damaged in the incident. In a written statement to Pamplin Media Group, Swerzbin called the incident an “inane and baseless accusation” but declined to be interviewed about why she took the plea deal, missed her arraignment hearing and failed to complete the community service on time.
According to court records, Swerzbin failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment in April 2021, so Clatsop County Circuit Judge Suzanne M. Upton issued a warrant for Swerzbin’s arrest, setting bail at $5,000. Swerzbin’s running mates remained silent for two days about Swerzbin’s arrest, while the opposing slate has been sharing the news widely on social media.
“The crew she’s with thinks she’s disposable, which is why they won’t come to her aid,” Forde said.
Swerzbin running mate Angela Pederson recently contacted Pamplin Media Group to claim credit for being the one to shout at an opposing candidate during a public candidate’s forum.
“The reason I asked what he meant was because he didn't answer the question. He and the other NCSD United slate dodged the question,” Pederson wrote.
Forde said that these types of interruptions from the opposing slate at school board meetings has forced the district to move their meetings online for the safety of staff and students.
During the duration of her bench probation, a judge has ordered Swerzbin not to have contact with the hotel or the victim in the case. She is additionally prohibited from possessing weapons or firearms during her probation.
Swerzbin initially did not respond to a request for comment, but later submitted a written statement that she wanted to be printed in full:
“Libra should apologize immediately for such openly racist slander. Twisted statements like these are at the heart of the resurgence of racism in America, driven by the extreme left. My husband, who is white, has been banned from ‘Black Night’ events at school. My mixed-race children are ridiculed at school due to a curriculum and environment that teaches kids the color of their skin defines who they are. As a school board member, I won't tolerate blanket claims of racism used to further a political agenda. It is awful that this must be said in 2023, but students must be taught that their character defines who they are, not the color of their skin.”
In a follow-up interview with Pamplin Media Group, Forde stood by what she sees as the truth her statements.
Forde said that all cultural affinity groups in the school district are all open to anyone who wants to attend their events, so she doubted Swerzbin’s statement that anyone would be banned from this type of event. Forde said she has never heard of an event being held in NCSD called a ‘Black Night,’ but a Black Student Union may have held an evening event open to anyone who wanted to attend.
"No one wants to be called a racist, but I will not apologize for my truth," Forde said.