North Clackamas School Board member and former chair Libra Forde is speaking out against a group of candidates that she accuses of being affiliated with the Proud Boys, a group of self-described “Western chauvinists” who support efforts to ban books in school libraries related to gender identity.

Forde’s criticisms included a board candidate on the book-banning slate who remains on probation because the candidate failed to complete 16 hours of required community service by the court-mandated deadline.