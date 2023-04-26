North Clackamas School Board candidate Courtneigh Swerzbin currently remains on court probation from having pleaded no contest in an incident that took place about two years ago at a hotel where she reportedly tried to prevent someone from making a 911 call.
Swerzbin, 33, was initially sentenced last May to serve 12 months of probation and perform 16 hours of community service as part of a plea deal with the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. Her probation was extended on Jan. 9 because she had failed to complete the community service hours by the deadline set by the judge.
Swerzbin is the only candidate running against an incumbent in the school board races on the May 16 ballot. Swerzbin’s opponent, Jena Benologa, does not have a criminal record.
Swerzbin “did unlawfully by removing, damaging and/or interfering with a telephone, intentionally prevent and/or hinder another person from making an emergency call,” Deputy District Attorney Paul J. Charas wrote in the charging documents at the Clatsop County Court.
Swerzbin’s incident took place on Feb. 21, 2021, at the historic boutique Elliott Hotel, which has 32 guest rooms and suites in downtown Astoria. In a written statement to Pamplin Media Group, she called the incident an “inane and baseless accusation” but declined to be interviewed about why she took the plea deal in court, missed her arraignment hearing and failed to complete the community service on time.
During the duration of her bench probation, a judge has ordered Swerzbin not to have contact with the hotel or the victim in the case. She is additionally prohibited from possessing weapons or firearms during her probation.
According to court records, Swerzbin failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment in April 2021, so Clatsop County Circuit Judge Suzanne M. Upton issued a warrant for Swerzbin’s arrest, setting bail at $5,000. Noting her failure to appear, Eugene Police Officer Andrew Roberts arrested Swerzbin on Sept. 12, 2021.
On May 24, 2022, Swerzbin pleaded no contest to the charge of interfering with the police report. Two days later, Clatsop County Circuit Judge Beau Peterson ordered Swerzbin to contact the Parole and Probation Office within five days and perform the 16 hours of community service work as approved by Community Service Coordinator Kaelee Dearmore by Nov. 26, 2022.
On Jan. 3, Dearmore reported that Swerzbin had completed none of the required hours of community service.
“Defendant inadvertently missed her community service completion date,” Swerzbin’s attorney Ashley Flukinger wrote in requesting that Swerzbin be granted more time to complete the hours.
Flukinger objected to the district attorney’s request for a total of $480 in restitution, which included $400 for an eye exam and glasses, plus $80 for shoes that were damaged in the incident. On Oct. 19, Flukinger reported that the DA’s office had agreed to reduce Swerzbin’s restitution dues to $200.
Swerzbin was additionally ordered to pay a $100 fine, but her court-appointed attorney fees were waived.
Swerzbin declined to be interviewed but requested that the Clackamas Review print her full written statement. Her statement included a misuse of the word “waivered” when she meant to write “wavered,” along with writing “a openly” instead of “an openly” and an unsubstantiated accusation against Pamplin Media Group about election coverage:
"Instead of reporting on the substance of this important election, the Clackamas Review is choosing to cover an inane and baseless accusation. An accusation that was manifested by a openly racist individual who didn’t like that I was married to a white man. As a black woman, I've had a lot of cards stacked against me, but I've never waivered in my faith to persevere. As a school board member, I will fight to get politics out of the classroom and reignite parental involvement for the betterment of every student's education under our district's care."
The Clackamas Review has reported on the substance of the school board election in an earlier news article that appeared in print on April 19.