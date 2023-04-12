NCSD debate

Courtneigh Swerzbin speaks to the Happy Valley Women's Group on April 12, while North Clackamas School Board candidates Paul Kemp and Jena Benologa wait for their chance to respond.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

All the school board candidates could agree on one thing: North Clackamas School District’s current grade is “needs improvement.” Where the eight candidates for four seats on the May 16 ballot diverge sharply is on how to improve schools.

On one side are candidates who trust current school professionals to make more tough decisions with the interests of all kids at heart, and on the other side are candidates who would like to remove certain books from school libraries and ensure there’s armed personnel in every school.