All the school board candidates could agree on one thing: North Clackamas School District’s current grade is “needs improvement.” Where the eight candidates for four seats on the May 16 ballot diverge sharply is on how to improve schools.
On one side are candidates who trust current school professionals to make more tough decisions with the interests of all kids at heart, and on the other side are candidates who would like to remove certain books from school libraries and ensure there’s armed personnel in every school.
Sharp divisions among candidates for the future of North Clackamas schools were on display at the April 12 meeting of the Happy Valley Women’s Group. Of the eight candidates, Jena Benologa is the only school board member running for reelection.
“There is more work to be done, work that takes institutional knowledge and dedication and commitment to all families and students in the North Clackamas School District,” Benologa told the women’s group.
Benologa’s challenger is Courtneigh Swerzbin, who is running with a slate of four self-described “outsider” candidates. Swerzbin said she doesn’t like to use the term “book ban” to describe their goal to remove alleged pornography from school libraries.
Board candidate Paul Kemp, like Benologa, sees no need for school board members to intervene in libraries.
“I trust the librarians to put books in the schools that are age appropriate,” Kemp said.
Benologa added that the district has a procedure for parents to limit content for their own children without taking away library materials from other children.
Kemp, whose brother-in-law was murdered with a stolen AR-15 assault-style rifle in 2012 at the Clackamas Town Center, says school safety is one of his top priorities, along with carefully managed budgets and expansion of career/technical education. He would like to use his position as a school board member, if elected, to put pressure on federal officials and the gun industry to ban assault weapons nationally.
Swerzbin had a different plan for school safety: Since “we protect our president with guns, we should protect our kids” with guns as well, she said. One of Swerzbin’s running mates, Angela Pederson, said she was also a “proponent of armed security” for schools, in addition to advocating for a return to phonics-based reading instruction.
“Gun-free zones are soft zones,” Pederson said.
Kemp challenged the other candidates to produce any evidence that armed guards increase safety at schools, saying in his research, armed schools are on average less safe and have less funding for other staffing priorities. Benologa thanked voters in the district for approving a construction bond measure in 2016 that’s funding safety upgrades at all schools, saying the final NCSD schools will soon be putting secured entry vestibules into operation.