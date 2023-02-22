Eight people are already running for four positions on the North Clackamas School Board, but Libra Forde won’t be joining them on the May 17 ballot.
Forde has several reasons for deciding not to run for another four-year term, chief among them her three children who each will be graduating this spring: one from middle school, another from high school and the third from college.
“They’re all in very pivotal times in their lives, and I want to want to be there for my job, and I want safety,” Forde said.
Forde is appreciative of the vote of confidence by fellow school board members who unanimously made her the chair in July 2020. As board chair, she leads meetings and helps set agendas in consultation with the superintendent.
Becoming a school board member in early 2019 was “kind of like being a parent for the first time,” Forde said, in that it was often overwhelming and confusing, but you eventually figure it out and have a fulfilling experience. School officials had to learn how to do their jobs all over again during the pandemic, when they figured out how to get every kid a laptop and deliver food to children, even as many drivers were calling in sick.
Forde remembers several rushed school board votes to allocate emergency resources, with a decision needing to be made within the hour on reports that had been revised several times. But Forde is not apologizing for any of her votes and doesn’t regret anything she’s done as an elected leader.
“It’s more important to me to be my authentic self than to be someone else’s version of what’s right,” Forde said. “Every bit of it was worth it, despite the challenges.”
Through the pandemic, Forde is proud of how the district kept the basics functioning during extremely difficult circumstances: feeding and educating kids, while independent auditors found clean budgets. North Clackamas’ graduation rate has consistently exceeded state averages, and NCSD teachers have been named the best countywide for two years running.
As the first Black school board member in North Clackamas’ history, Forde found it “very interesting” that critics of the school district used her as a focal point of their attacks.
Forde declined to speculate about the potential underlying racist motivations of her critics, saying that school board members, regardless of their skin color, across the country came under attack as they tried to help families navigate the uncharted waters of addressing COVID.
“Being the school board chair during the pandemic, I became the face of something that was awful for people and especially for families,” she said.
Forde sometimes had to announce new district policies, developed in conjunction with state health officials, and upset parents would assume that Forde herself was responsible for pandemic-era mandates. Forde would remind them that she couldn’t possibly have made decisions unilaterally, without the consent of a school board majority.
“I know that my name is easy to remember, but you have to keep in mind that I’m only one vote of seven,” Forde said.
As a single mother of three daughters, Forde said she has a lot of sympathy for parents who became angry and overwhelmed during the pandemic.
“I had my own personal challenges keeping my kids healthy, motivated and protected,” she said. “Those are things that the human spirit can’t easily handle all at once.”
During the pandemic, some parents would demand that the school board send kids back to in-person classes or end mask mandates before school districts were allowed to do so by state health officials. Now a vocal minority of parents is demanding that the board ban books that these parents feel are not appropriate for children, even though the books are part of official state-mandated curriculum and/or the American Library Association has recommended that the books remain on shelves.
“These issues are much bigger than the school board,” Forde said.
Forde would try to explain to parents that these decisions weren’t within the school board’s purview, but some parents were not satisfied with her response.
“You didn’t do what I asked you to do for my kids, so you’re still my problem,” Forde said has been the message from a contingent of North Clackamas parents.
Forde found the entire experience especially frightening for herself and her family as the political attacks personally targeted her. As a result, she said that she had to install an expensive security system for her home in Happy Valley.
For seven months last year, Forde served as interim executive director of the Western States Center, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 organization that confronts bigotry and white nationalism by encouraging marginalized communities with tools for grassroots organizing, civic engagement and collective action. As a leader for organizing women, democracy and people of color, Forde said her name came under threat in online chat forums run by conspiracy theorists and far-right extremists.
In June 2022, Forde became the executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Oregon, a nonprofit group that grants funding to programs benefiting women and girls statewide, with special emphasis on making sure that funding makes it to rural areas, women of color and other historically marginalized communities.
Forde says she believes in NCSD staff and school board to continue caring for all of their 17,000 enrollment, no matter the student’s race, economic background or sexual orientation. Forde is supporting the reelection of Jena Benologa and hopes that Glenn Wachter, April Dobson and Paul Kemp will also be elected.
In addition to Forde, NCSD Board members Orlando Perez and Steven Schroedl are not seeking reelection and will be stepping down at the end of their four-year terms on June 30.