Milwaukie Councilor Rebecca Stavenjord introduces North Clackamas School District students Robbie Tafoya True, Anza Schmidt and Harper Paramchuk before they spoke at an April 29 fundraising event for progressive school board candidates.
Beth Walker, whose sister teaches in the North Clackamas School District, spoke at the campaign event for progressive school board candidates. "Most days I really struggled to see a way forward for myself, but it was my teachers who helped me find my way," Walker told the crowd.
All eight of the North Clackamas candidates at the April 25 Willamette View forum included, from left, Glenn Wachter, Jena Benologa, Aimee Reiner, April Dobson, Courtneigh Swerzbin, Angela Pederson, Tara Nelson and Paul Kemp.
North Clackamas School District voters made their preference clear in the immediate wake of the May 16 election, with four progressive candidates backed by the North Clackamas Education Association handily defeating an opposing set of conservative candidates, according to preliminary results on election night.
Candidates backed by school professionals won the election with about 65% for Jena Benaloga, 58% for April Dobson, 62% for Paul Kemp and 63% for Glenn Wachter, according to unofficial preliminary results on election night. Their opponents stirred controversy for their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and one of the conservative candidates had recently been arrested and failed to complete her court-mandated community service on time.
Progressive candidates benefited from the momentum that students had developed in protesting in large numbers against the federal government’s inaction on gun violence. Concerned about book bans that largely target LGBTQ students, some of the same students who walked out in support of gun safety campaigned for the progressive candidates.
"This is a race that we got in for the students and it's heartwarming that the community showed up for the students and that their message resonated with them in a substantial way to make sure that schools are welcoming to all students and support academic achievement," Wachter said as the election night results became clear.
Students expressed fear that a slate of conservative candidates, if elected, would ignore the rights of students, increase levels of bullying and seek to bar the district’s most vulnerable students from resources that currently are keeping them from dropping out or worse.