North Clackamas School District voters made their preference clear in the immediate wake of the May 16 election, with four progressive candidates backed by the North Clackamas Education Association handily defeating an opposing set of conservative candidates, according to preliminary results on election night.

On one side were candidates who trust current school professionals to make more tough decisions with the interests of all kids at heart, and on the other side were candidates who would like to remove certain books from school libraries and ensure there’s armed personnel in every school.