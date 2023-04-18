A group of women are again finding a supportive space to learn how to play a new instrument, discover a love for singing, writing or creating art, but this time in Oak Grove.
The Northwest Women’s Music Celebration will host Together Again — a Daylong Women’s Celebration of Music, Art and Writing, on April 30 at Rose Villa. This event is sold out, but organizers noted that women are welcome to register for future events at nwmusiccelebration.com.
The Northwest Women's Music Celebration was founded in 1983 by Janet Peterson, and is currently hosted by the four women of the band Motherlode, Kathleen Fallon and Nan Collie of Portland, and Peterson and Marie Eaton of Bellingham, Washington. Longtime coordinators include Ellen Wolfson, Linda Vogt and René Zingarelli.
Motherlode met at the Puget Sound Guitar Workshop in 1980, and the women have been making music together since that time.
Vogt, a Gladstone resident, has been a coordinator for the group for over 30 years. She noted that the weekend-long event used to be held at YMCA Camp Collins on the Sandy River, and she said she is pleased that the event is at Rose Villa.
“This year, I am looking forward to having our community of women musicians, writers and artists come together again in person, which we’ve been unable to do since COVID,” Vogt said.
“What's next for us could be more in-person workshops, either at Rose Villa or other venues in the Metro area. We are also hoping to resume our full-weekend events, whenever COVID precautions aren't so necessary,” she said.
The Northwest Women's Music Celebration has changed in some ways since its founding, Vogt said, mainly by adding workshops in art and writing, to go with the ones in guitar, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, ukulele, banjo, bass, accordion, songwriting and harmony singing.
“What has not changed is the team of organizers and helpers who have created it all these years,” Vogt said.
In addition to providing a safe and supportive event for women to learn new skills, she said her favorite thing is being playful, making new friends and having fun.
“In addition, we have formed a music community over the past 30 years, and many of our participants have been coming for all that time,” Vogt said.
She added, “In these times when life can be stressful and challenging, having the opportunity to share the joy of music and create community is something we all cherish. It's why we've produced the Northwest Women’s Music Celebration for all these years.”