A group of women are again finding a supportive space to learn how to play a new instrument, discover a love for singing, writing or creating art, but this time in Oak Grove.

The Northwest Women’s Music Celebration will host Together Again — a Daylong Women’s Celebration of Music, Art and Writing, on April 30 at Rose Villa. This event is sold out, but organizers noted that women are welcome to register for future events at nwmusiccelebration.com.

