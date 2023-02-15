Oak Lodge History Detectives were recently awarded $2,000 to install two historic markers indicating the sites of the area’s first two pioneer schools in the mid-19th century.
Recently becoming a federally recognized nonprofit organization, OLHD received the grant from the Clackamas County Cultural Arts Coalition (managed by the Clackamas County Arts Alliance), made possible by funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
This grant award was announced in January to assist OLHD with the installation of two historic markers indicating the sites of Oak Lodge's first two schools, the first a log schoolhouse in 1856 on River Road at Laurelwood Drive, and its replacement in 1866 at River Road and River Bluff Court.
OLHD President Mike Schmeer said that land surveys that his group uncovered from the 19th century confirmed the sites of the schools.
The "board and batten" 1866 Riverside School was constructed with 1-inch-by-12-inch boards set vertically, with some of the cracks between the boards battened. A stove at the center of the one-room schoolhouse helped disperse the chill from cracks large enough for squirrels to squeeze through and steal from children’s lunchboxes.
Schmeer said the historical markers will consist of bronze plaques mounted on basalt stones. OLHD hopes to have the markers ready for installation in late spring or early summer, as the weather gets more reliable.
“Our self-imposed deadline for completing the installations is Dec. 15, 2023; (we) gave ourselves lots of time,” Schmeer said.