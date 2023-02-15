Oak Lodge

This "board and batten" 1866 Riverside School was most likely photographed circa 1885-86, based on the estimated ages of the identified children in the photo.

 courtesy photo: Oak Lodge History Detectives

Oak Lodge History Detectives were recently awarded $2,000 to install two historic markers indicating the sites of the area’s first two pioneer schools in the mid-19th century.

Recently becoming a federally recognized nonprofit organization, OLHD received the grant from the Clackamas County Cultural Arts Coalition (managed by the Clackamas County Arts Alliance), made possible by funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust.