Clackamas County’s Jewish history and culture remains vibrant to the present day, according to Oregon Jewish Museum Deputy Director Gail Mandel’s recent presentation at the Museum of the Oregon Territory.
Portland has long served as a hub for Jewish immigration, but there have been notable Jewish businesses and a synagogue in Clackamas County, Mandel told the capacity crowd who came to see her April 27 presentation at the Museum of the Oregon Territory.
In 1849, the first Jews arrived in Oregon via San Francisco after their emigration to escape antisemitic laws in Central Europe. Most of these immigrants became merchants, and some of them established in Clackamas County.
In 1867, Jewish brothers Ralph and Isaac Jacobs arrived from Poland and invested their savings in Oregon City by purchasing the Oregon Woolen Mills. The brothers also owned a retail business selling their wares and had 250 employees by 1881. They later were honored for their contributions to the city with a memorial square at Sixth and John Adams streets.
“They were known to have fair labor practices and have consistent employment for people who needed jobs,” Mandel said.
By 1880, there were 500 Jews living in Oregon, and they had established eight synagogues by 1916. A second large wave of Jewish immigrants came to Portland from Eastern Europe at the turn of the century.
Sam Stein was among the Jewish peddlers who traveled frequently with a wagon of wares, very likely through Oregon City, while traveling between Salem and Portland and to other areas of the Willamette Valley in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Bernard Goldsmith, the first Jewish mayor of Portland from 1869-71, came from humble beginnings and later became a developer after packing supplies for the goldfields.
“Oregon’s Jews were quite fortunate in that they didn’t experience as much antisemitism as Jewish immigrants in other parts of the country in the late 19th and early 20th century. However, that is not to say that they didn’t experience discrimination,” Mandel said.
Throughout the early 20th century, Jewish groups would take the streetcar line to Oregon City for group picnics in Canemah, but other recreational opportunities were limited. This led Jews to open their own social clubs and recreational facilities in the Portland area.
Upon arriving in Portland in 1906, avid golfer Rabbi Jonah Weiss discovered that none of the golf courses in the area would let him play, so he led efforts to establish the Tualatin Country Club in 1912. Tualatin is located on the border between Clackamas and Washington counties.
Lake Oswego was among cities and neighborhoods in the Portland area that practiced redlining to prevent Jews and other ethnic and racial minorities from purchasing property through the 1950s.
Lake Oswego went from impeding Jews from buying homes and settling into the community to now hosting one of the many Jewish synagogues in the Portland area. Beit Haverim began in 1992, then known as South Metro Jewish Community. In 2007, the membership adopted the Hebrew name Beit Haverim, meaning House of Friends, and the synagogue now operates a congregation with weekly Shabbat services within the Lake Oswego United Church of Christ.
To learn more, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education galleries will reopen on Sunday, June 11, with a free public cultural street festival.