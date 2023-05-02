Myers issued the following statement on her appointment as interim secretary of state:
“This is a resilient agency, with strong division leadership and internal systems that can withstand change. We are ready to continue the important work of the Secretary of State’s office during this transition.
“My first priority is to make sure Oregonians receive the customer service they deserve. This agency does such critical work, and it’s our job to put Oregonians first during this transition.
“This is an unfortunate situation, but a change of leadership will allow agency staff to continue their good work with less distraction moving forward.”
In North Clackamas, Myers was recognized as a steadfast partner, advocate and community voice in helping Metropolitan Family Service launch six community school sites, a parent engagement and education program, a kindergarten-readiness program and an older-adult mentoring program. MFS honored Myers with a Provocateur award, which goes to an “outstanding community member who is actively working to positively change lives.”
Myers was appointed to Gov. John Kitzhaber’s cabinet in early 2011 as a senior policy adviser on issues related to minority-owned, women-owned, emerging small/disadvantaged businesses. In 2013, she completed eight years as an elected school board director for Oregon’s fifth-largest school district, North Clackamas, and continued board/advisory service for both local and national nonprofit organizations.
Myers served as chairwoman of the North Clackamas After School Task Force and on the boards for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and Holt International Children's Services. She is the second person of color and the first person from the Asian American community to serve as Oregon’s deputy secretary of state.
She began life as an orphan in Korea before she was adopted by a working-class family and raised in Southeast Portland.