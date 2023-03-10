featured Pickleball Club donates to Gladstone Schools Food Pantry Pamplin Media Group Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gladstone Pickleball Club Board members Jeanie Michaelis, Bill Preble and Connie Minto donate food to the Gladstone Food Pantry. courtesy photo: Gladstone School District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This month, the Gladstone Pickleball Club donated more than $1,350 and 200 pounds of food to the Gladstone Schools Food Pantry, which provides free groceries to low-income families."We're part of the Gladstone, so we want to be involved," said Treasurer Connie Minto. "Our club finds many ways to give back to this community, like cleaning up storm debris in Max Patterson Park."Online donations to the Gladstone Schools Food Pantry can be made through the Gladstone Education Foundation. Choose Food Pantry in the drop-down list at gladstonefoundation.ejoinme.org/donate. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Food Recommended for you Local Events