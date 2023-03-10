Food

Gladstone Pickleball Club Board members Jeanie Michaelis, Bill Preble and Connie Minto donate food to the Gladstone Food Pantry.

 courtesy photo: Gladstone School District

This month, the Gladstone Pickleball Club donated more than $1,350 and 200 pounds of food to the Gladstone Schools Food Pantry, which provides free groceries to low-income families.

"We're part of the Gladstone, so we want to be involved," said Treasurer Connie Minto. "Our club finds many ways to give back to this community, like cleaning up storm debris in Max Patterson Park."

