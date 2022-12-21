Milwaukie's shopping center had struggled to keep tenants since the 2015 closure of its largest space that had been set aside for a grocery store at the corner of Highway 224 and Oak Street, but the arrival of a fitness center keeps momentum going for the mall’s economic turnaround.

New Seasons Market is renovating a 42,630-square-foot space, and Planet Fitness opened this month to occupy 25,000 square feet, and together they fill more than half of the previously vacant portion of the shopping center.

