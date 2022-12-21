Downtown area to no longer meet the USDA definition of 'food desert' after market's projected opening in 2023
Milwaukie's shopping center had struggled to keep tenants since the 2015 closure of its largest space that had been set aside for a grocery store at the corner of Highway 224 and Oak Street, but the arrival of a fitness center keeps momentum going for the mall’s economic turnaround.
New Seasons Market is renovating a 42,630-square-foot space, and Planet Fitness opened this month to occupy 25,000 square feet, and together they fill more than half of the previously vacant portion of the shopping center.
Planet Fitness’ new outlet at the Milwaukie Marketplace is one of over 2,200 franchise clubs in the nation and is the 15th U.S. location for Bravo Fit, the local franchisee. Planet Fitness has recently made several changes to the club’s cleanliness policies and is offering membership discounts through Jan. 14 to celebrate its opening in Milwaukie.
“We’re thrilled to offer the community an environment where everyone feels accepted and respected,” said Dan Afrasiabi of Bravo Fit. “Milwaukie residents will now be able to experience the very same ‘wow factor’ that our members have come to expect from our clubs, including the exceptional level of cleanliness, wide array of equipment and especially the PF Black Card Spa.”
The 16-acre Milwaukie Marketplace property is owned by an affiliate of Kimco Realty. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the marketplace lost three other longtime tenants, McGrath's Fish House in 2020 and the Salvation Army Thrift Store in July 2021. At one point, Joann Fabric and Crafts’ closure left 103,834 square feet vacant of the marketplace's total of 185,760 square feet.
Following renovations, Milwaukie’s New Seasons store is anticipated to open in fall 2023.
Milwaukie’s Planet Fitness
Where: 10898 S.E. Oak St. in Milwaukie, the former site of Joann Fabric and Crafts