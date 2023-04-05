Chair Tootie Smith protest

On April 5, Tom and Jane Civiletti protested Chair Tootie Smith’s recent axing of Project Turnkey in Clackamas County.

Clackamas County commissioners and members of the public arriving to the Monarch Hotel for a "State of the County" event on April 5 were greeted with a large banner saying, "Tootie Smith is unfit for office."

Tom Civiletti said he organized the protest against the Clackamas County chair’s recent axing of Project Turnkey, an initiative to purchase a hotel for use as transitional housing.

Tags

Recommended for you