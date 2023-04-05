Clackamas County commissioners and members of the public arriving to the Monarch Hotel for a "State of the County" event on April 5 were greeted with a large banner saying, "Tootie Smith is unfit for office."
"The decision will cost the county millions of dollars in funding and leave even more people living on the street at a time Oregon’s homeless population is more than three times the number of year-round shelter beds," Civiletti said. "Smith’s decision appears aimed at preventing the local Republican Party from censuring her, an odd move for an official elected to nonpartisan office."
Protests outside the county's event hosted by the North Clackamas Chamber came as KOIN 6 News acquired new audio showing a commissioner inquiring about an investigation into Clackamas County’s decision around Project Turnkey.
County commissioners voted April 4 to return the money the state granted them for purchasing a 100-room motel and declared the county’s future strategy in addressing homelessness.
About two weeks ago, at the end of a land-use hearing, Smith declared an emergency meeting to reverse her vote on the purchase of a hotel for transitional housing on Sunnyside Road near I-205.
During the few moments between those meetings, Smith was caught on the audio tape saying that there’s been a leak, and County Commissioner Ben West mentions an investigation:
West: “What did the governor say? Is she pissed?”
Smith: “Somebody leaked.”
(inaudible)
West: “We might have to do an investigation.”
KOIN 6 asked West what he meant by that investigation, but he said he couldn’t speak to it.
According to Oregon public meeting laws, how the emergency meeting was declared may result in a violation because no notice of the meeting had been made ahead of time.
News media and members of the public are asking, if there was a leak, when was it? If there was time for someone to alert Gov. Tina Kotek, why was there not enough time to notice a public meeting?
According to a First Amendment and Sunshine Law attorney, the county didn’t fulfill its obligation for a public notice — making the claim of an emergency questionable.
Kotek has previously said she was stunned by the Project Turnkey reversal, but the governor’s office has yet to comment on the leak.