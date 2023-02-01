ComedySportz participants shown honing their skills are, from left to right, Kaden Hall, coach Kent McCarty, Ian Elrod, student teacher and assistant coach Mags Lombard, Noodle Stimac, Dylan Guy, Theysha Gordon-Lee, Love Yourshaw, Jakey Sparks and Aria Root. In front is Max Young.
For those who think comedy and improvisation are easy — think again.
Milwaukie High School drama students will show off the skills they have learned in comedy/improv when they present three performances of ComedySportz at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9-11, in the MHS Black Box Theatre.
“Students have been learning the art of improv, and yes, it is an art, and it does take practice,” said Laura Steenson, MHS drama teacher.
“During the shows, two teams of students compete in improv games to see who wins. They perform based on suggestions from the audience, and they are monitored by a ref who keeps things family friendly,” she said.
This means audiences will see a different show each of the three nights, as students will ask audience members for different scenarios.
This is the 19th year Milwaukie is participating in ComedySportz, Steenson noted.
“We hope to get the high school league up and running again in the future, and then we'll be able to play teams from other schools as well,” she said.
“It's a fun, entertaining part of the art of theater, but it’s also great training for students,” she said,
Steenson added, “They're learning to think on their feet, work with different types of people and the skills they learn through ComedySportz transfer to all parts of life.”