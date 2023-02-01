Comedy

ComedySportz participants shown honing their skills are, from left to right, Kaden Hall, coach Kent McCarty, Ian Elrod, student teacher and assistant coach Mags Lombard, Noodle Stimac, Dylan Guy, Theysha Gordon-Lee, Love Yourshaw, Jakey Sparks and Aria Root. In front is Max Young. 

 Courtesy photo: Laura Steenson

For those who think comedy and improvisation are easy — think again.

Milwaukie High School drama students will show off the skills they have learned in comedy/improv when they present three performances of ComedySportz at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9-11, in the MHS Black Box Theatre.